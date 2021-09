The hit Michael Jordan/Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance opened up a can of worms, a lot of them, actually, about one of the greatest championship dynasties in all of basketball. One of them was eccentric and controversial power forward, Dennis Rodman, and the antics he committed on and off the court distracted the team during their second championship run. One of those was the impromptu trip to Las Vegas right in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the hated Utah Jazz. As a diehard Bulls fan, I’ll never forget when Rodman left the team and showed up on muthafuckin’ WCW Nitro the same damn night.