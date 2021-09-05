CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steel Panther Live on the Freedom Stage at Rocklahoma 2021

By Critter
 4 days ago
Rocklahoma alumni Steel Panther took to the Main/Freedom Stage this evening for an incredible, hilarious, electrifying and over the top performance that we've all come to know, love, expect and respect. It never gets old seeing them live and that's where this band truly shines. Sure I love listening to their albums, but if you really want the full Steel Panther experience you have to see them in concert. The 80's are back!

MusicPosted by
Claremore Daily Progress

Fan favorite band returns to Rocklahoma

In a year where concert venues went quiet, artists were left with a choice. Would the forced break be a creative desert or refuge? For powerhouses Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies, it was both. “Much like everyone else we had to put everything on hold,” Carla Harvey...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Limp Bizkit Cancel Rocklahoma Appearance

Well, we were all wondering about this and hoping it wouldn't happen, but Limp Bizkit have cancelled their appearance at Rocklahoma 2021. The announcement was made by festival organizers on Wednesday (08-25-21) on the official Rocklahoma Facebook page. Fans were concerned when the band started cancelling shows earlier this month....
MusicPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

John 5 & The Creatures Live at Rocklahoma 2021

After a quick weather delay John 5 & The Creatures took to the Deb Concerts Stage here at Rocklahoma 2021. It just wouldn't be Rocklahoma with weather delays. Luckily it was short, just your usual some rain and lightning. They paused the action for an hour or so until it blew over and now were back at it.
MusicPosted by
Z94

Motionless In White Live at Rocklahoma 2021

Motionless In White took to the Main/Freedom Stage here at Rocklahoma 2021 for an EPIC set. If you were in attendance you know first hand the piss and vinegar they brought to the main stage for their first appearance at Rocklahoma and hopefully not their last. Despite the heat and long day they got everyone on their feet and moving. Afterward as the crowd was moving to the Renegade Stage to catch another band it's all anyone was talking about. They're still talking about it. It was a great show for sure!
EntertainmentPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Day Three of Rocklahoma 2021 and Sadly the Last Day

This is it, sadly the final day of Rockalhoma 2021. Day three always seems to get here way too fast. Over the past two days we've seen some amazing performances and it's not over yet. The Roadhouse gates were opened at 11:00am this morning and the Deb Concerts Stage kicked off with Chaotic Resemblance. The festival main gates open at 3:00pm today and we'll be seeing Jeris Johnson start if off. The Main/Freedom Stage will get underway at 4:00pm this afternoon with Stellar Ascent. Day three is gonna rock!
MusicPosted by
Claremore Daily Progress

Ladies take the lead at Rocklahoma

Rocklahoma 2021 boasted far more female fronted acts than years past. Between the three-day, four- night, three stage festival more than 12 female-lead or all-female bands were in the spotlight. It kicked off with The Iron Maidens, the world’s only all-female Iron Maiden tribute fan. They played during the Thursday...
Oklahoma StateStereogum

raptor jesus Goes To Rocklahoma

The car behind me was rear-ended. “Dude! It’s just an accident,” the security guard yelled behind me as he ushered our car into the parking lot. The front hood of the car that caused the accident looked like a compressed accordion. A police car was on scene within seconds. Washed in relief from what was just avoided, we stepped out of the car and were immediately greeted by Candlebox playing the song immortalized by Kenny Powers in season three of Eastbound & Down. The roar of a crowd emanated from the distance. An old friend became my guide as we approached the festival grounds through a side fence. As he pushed open the gate, I felt like Dorothy stepping into prismatic Oz. For the first time in years, a sea of people stretched out into the horizon.
AdvocacyBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STEEL PANTHER's SATCHEL Recalls Mistaking DON DOKKEN For 'Some Homeless Guy'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "2020'd" podcast, STEEL PANTHER guitarist Satchel recalled a particularly amusing encounter with legendary DOKKEN frontman Don Dokken when both bands performed at the M3 Rock Festival in Maryland. "We had never played there before," Satchel said. "And I was wandering around and I found the place where all the bands go to eat. I wish it was a Pizza Hut; the food wasn't that good. I went and got some food, and I was looking for a place to sit down. There was a bunch of people — there was a bunch of bands playing there — so it was more crowded than a Pizza Hut. I was looking for somebody in my band so I could sit down next to somebody and not feel uncomfortable. And I saw [STEEL PANTHER singer] Michael Starr — he was across the way — and I was, like, 'Oh, shit, Michael's sitting next to some homeless guy who's losing his hair and he's got fucked up teeth and shit.' I was, like, 'Well, fuck it. I'm gonna sit next to Michael and the homeless guy.' And I went and sat down, and I was, like, 'Oh shit. That's not a homeless guy. That's fucking Don Dokken.' And I sat down next to Don Dokken and Michael. And Don was so talkative. He was really a nice guy. He was talking about how he likes to plant flowers in his backyard or something. I think he was full of shit… All I could think of, as I was trying to eat… First of all, I was thinking about two things — that Don had a piece of barbecued chicken hanging from his chin. And he didn't know it. I was, like, 'When's that gonna fall off?' And the other thing I was thinking was, 'My God, I hope I don't look like Don when I'm his age.' And I was, like, 'Fuck, that's only in, like, six months.'"
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STEEL PANTHER's SATCHEL: 'We Didn't Want LEXXI FOXX To Quit' The Band

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "2020'd" podcast, STEEL PANTHER guitarist Satchel discussed the recent departure of the band's longtime bassist Lexxi Foxx. "We didn't want him to quit," Satchel said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Nobody wanted him to quit, including a lot of fans. I'm sure a lot of fans are very sad that he left. But he's the guy who left the band. I think he's got his own things he's dealing with, and he just wanted to go and do that. So, I don't know… I can't answer for Lexxi Foxx. But we will all miss Lexxi Foxx, and we all wish him the best in everything that he does. But we didn't fire him; he quit the band. So we're gonna have to move on and get somebody else who's younger and foxier and doesn't need as much Botox," referencing the drug doctors have been using for years to treat wrinkles and facial creases.
