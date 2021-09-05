CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

ONE DEAD IN TWO OVERNIGHT SHOOTINGS

 5 days ago

Three people were shot and one was killed in a shooting just before 2 a.m. at the club Norman’s in Hebron. The unidentified deceased man was taken to Covington County Hospital as was an unidentified woman who was shot in the leg. An unidentified man was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded and is searching for the shooter. There was also report of shots fired at a large block part off Woodlawn Drive in Laurel overnight, but no reports of anyone being injured.

