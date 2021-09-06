CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Two Sunday Shootings on Same Block in Northwest DC

By NBC4 Washington
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot and killed and another man was hurt in two shootings hours apart in the same block of Northwest D.C. Sunday, police said. The first shooting happened at about 2:07 a.m., D.C. police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Morton Street NW...

