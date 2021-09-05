CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comedian Ron Funches Gets Physical At GCW ‘Art Of War Games’ On Saturday Night

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Saturday night’s GCW “Art of War Games” event in Chicago, IL, comedian and actor Ron Funches appeared. During an in-ring segment, Tony Deppen called out Funches, who was doing commentary for the show. Deppen wasn’t happy with Funches talking negatively about him on “Busted Open Radio” and social media in recent weeks. Funches then came down to the ring and wound up getting slapped by Deppen, which led to Funches tackling him and noting that comedians are “f*cking crazy.”

