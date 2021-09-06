CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf of Mexico oil spill

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
WASHINGTON — Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the...

