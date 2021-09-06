BLOG: Beyond The Ballot, Week 1

No. 3 (Class 2A) Fitzgerald (0-0) at No. 1 Public Irwin County (0-0): It’s the season opener for both teams. Fitzgerald has reached the Class 2A championship game three of the past six seasons, including last year, but still chases its first state title since 1948. Irwin County, a state finalist six of the past seven seasons, is the two-time defending Class A Public champion. Fitzgerald is 18-2-1 against Irwin County this century, but Irwin won in 2018 and 2019, redefining this rivalry between schools just 11 miles apart in South Georgia. Both teams sent their best 2020 players to Kennesaw State (Fitzgerald’s Chance Gamble and Irwin’s Gabe and Garland Benyard), but both also returned a good nucleus. Fitzgerald brings back six of its 15 all-region players. One is LB E.J. Lightsey, Fitzgerald’s best defensive prospect this century. Another is OL/DL Xavier Walker. Irwin returns five starters on each side. QB Cody Soliday in 2020 passed for 1,908 yards and 23 touchdowns, both school records. LB Nemo McCoy, TE Eli Roberts and OL Noah Brown are preseason all-state picks. Fitzgerald won the last meeting, 21-6, in 2020.