BLOG: Beyond The Ballot, Week 1

By GREG MADIA Daily News-Record
Daily News-Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe disparity between those in FBS and those in FCS is tighter this fall than ever before. And if Week 1 taught us anything, it’s just that. Many FCS programs have rosters with more than 63 scholarship players this season because of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility provided to all athletes due to the pandemic. Some of the best squads in the FCS are stacked with fifth- and sixth-year seniors and have the depth to hang around to knock off their normally deeper FBS brethren.

