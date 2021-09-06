CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

 2021-09-05

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rainfall occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson and Catalina Foothills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.8 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.0 0.6 0.4 0 None 11/08 AM 1.8 0.4 0.5 0 None
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 7:16 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 2.8 1.4 1.3 0 Minor 09/07 PM 2.3 0.9 0.8 0 None 10/07 AM 1.9 0.5 0.5 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.1 0.7 0.5 0 None 11/08 AM 2.0 0.6 0.7 0 None 11/10 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 None
Flash Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 02:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WARREN AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Belvidere. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 71 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 22. Although the heaviest rain has left the warned area, it will take time for the runoff to recede. Any additional rainfall, even light rain, will exacerbate any flooding that is ongoing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTIES At 808 PM CDT /908 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Bay Harbor, Milltown, Bayou George and Majette. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 02:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Northampton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WARREN AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Belvidere. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 71 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 22. Although the heaviest rain has left the warned area, it will take time for the runoff to recede. Any additional rainfall, even light rain, will exacerbate any flooding that is ongoing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Gilmer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southwestern Gilmer and northwestern Braxton Counties through 445 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arnoldsburg, or near Grantsville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grantsville, Gassaway, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Shock, Millstone, Frametown, Wilsie, Rosedale, Mount Zion, Exchange, Orma, Nicut, Stumptown, Cedarville and Normantown. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 50 and 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Anne Arundel and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Western Loudoun. * Until 4 AM EDT early this morning. * Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected tonight. Average rainfall amounts of one-half to one inch is expected. However, thunderstorms will contain very heavy rainfall with rainfall rates around 1 to 3 inches per hour. Localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible. * Heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash-flooding in urban areas.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:53 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 09/09 AM 2.4 0.7 0.8 0 None 09/10 PM 2.1 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/10 AM 1.6 -0.1 0.1 1 None 10/11 PM 2.0 0.3 0.2 0 None 11/11 AM 1.8 0.1 0.4 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 3.0 1.3 1.3 1 Minor 09/09 AM 2.6 0.9 0.8 0 None 09/10 PM 2.3 0.6 0.4 0 None 10/09 AM 1.8 0.1 0.2 0-1 None 10/10 PM 2.2 0.5 0.2 0 None 11/10 AM 1.9 0.2 0.4 0 None
Flood Advisory issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Halifax FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL HALIFAX COUNTY At 319 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms and ended for the time being. However, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke Rapids, Halifax, Weldon and South Weldon.
Flood Advisory issued for Lares, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lares; San Sebastian; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Lares in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 304 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Lares, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Apple Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Green Valley Lake, Cedar Glen and Fawnskin. Highway 18 is closed due to earlier flooding and additional rains will exacerbate ongoing issues. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bayamon; Guaynabo; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bayamon in Puerto Rico Guaynabo in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 615 PM AST. * At 414 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vance; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL VANCE AND WARREN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Lares, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for Comerio, Naranjito, Toa Alta by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Comerio; Naranjito; Toa Alta FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COMERIO, NARANJITO AND TOA ALTA The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

