CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIFFEN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffen Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe and Cutter. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 261. US Highway 60 between mile markers 256 and 257...and between mile markers 261 and 262. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 170. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Gila County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Mile Marker#Extreme Weather#18 03 00#Doppler#Globe#Us Highway 60#Az Route
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Gilmer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southwestern Gilmer and northwestern Braxton Counties through 445 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arnoldsburg, or near Grantsville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grantsville, Gassaway, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Shock, Millstone, Frametown, Wilsie, Rosedale, Mount Zion, Exchange, Orma, Nicut, Stumptown, Cedarville and Normantown. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 50 and 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Menard County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schleicher by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schleicher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schleicher County through 800 PM CDT At 735 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Adams, or 14 miles southeast of Christoval, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Eldorado, Adams and The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 2084. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schleicher by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schleicher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Schleicher County through 830 PM CDT At 802 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adams, or 12 miles northwest of Fort Mckavett, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Adams and The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 2084. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Warning for The Northwestern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia The Northwestern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 454 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Virginia Beach, Downtown Norfolk, Norfolk State University, Downtown Portsmouth, Old Dominion University, Regent University, Virginia Wesleyan University, Ocean View, Churchland, Kempsville, Deep Creek, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Ghent, Norview, Cradock, Norfolk NAS and Norfolk International. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTIES At 808 PM CDT /908 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Bay Harbor, Milltown, Bayou George and Majette. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Osceola County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osceola Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Osceola County through 1245 PM EDT At 1212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Saint Cloud to 8 miles north of Lake Kissimmee. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Saint Cloud, Holopaw, Harmony, Deer Park and Alligator Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 140 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 7 miles north of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Okeechobee County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okeechobee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okeechobee County through 400 PM EDT At 324 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kissimmee Prairie Reserve, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Basinger, Fort Drum and Country Hills Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 146 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Barstow, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and Lenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Southern Somerset FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Maine, including the following areas, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Southern Somerset. * Through Friday morning. * Showers and a few possible embedded thunderstorms will cross the region late this afternoon, becoming heavy at times. Locally heavy rainfall will continue into early Friday morning. Most areas will receive an inch or two of rainfall, but totals of locally three to four inches may occur.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and could cause localized flooding. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service San Diego.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES At 442 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated new thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, western Beaumont, Mentone, Calimesa and Cherry Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 200 PM PDT. * At 119 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow and Helendale. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 140 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 7 miles north of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Phoenix. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Joshua Tree National Park in eastern Riverside County until 245 PM PDT.
Martin County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Martin; Okeechobee; St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of St. Lucie, southeastern Okeechobee and Martin Counties through 430 PM EDT At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Four Seasons Estates, or 10 miles northeast of Treasure Island, moving east at 35 mph. A gusty outflow was located well out ahead of these storms and will arrive well ahead of any precipitation. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Fort Pierce, Stuart and Indiantown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Custer County, Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Custer County; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Northwest SD...Harding. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Rosebud...Treasure. WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 85 to 95 degrees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy