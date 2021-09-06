CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima and west central Cochise Counties through 645 PM MST At 602 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Benson, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Benson, Vail, St. David, Dragoon, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Mescal and Texas Canyon. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 279 and 324. Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 307. Route 82 near mile marker 57. Route 83 between mile markers 56 and 58. Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 303. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

