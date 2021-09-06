CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Shares Abusive Social Media Posts

By AFP News
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican tennis player Sloane Stephens has become the latest prominent athlete to share the personal burden of what she said were the relentless and "exhausting" attacks she receives on social media. "I am human," Stephens said on Instagram a day after being inundated by more than 2,000 "messages of abuse/anger"...

TennisESPN

Sloane Stephens crashes Coco Gauff's US Open party

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff became the envy of all of her friends when Sloane Stephens came to her 10th birthday party at a water park. They couldn't believe a professional tennis player was there with them. At the time, Gauff was training with Stephens' childhood coach and the two...
TennisNew York Post

Sloane Stephens bests Coco Gauff in highly anticipated US Open showdown

When Sloane Stephens walks onto the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, positive emotions flow through her. Memorable moments come flooding back. “It’s like a good place,” Stephens said. “It’s a happy place.”. It remained that way for the 28-year-old in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. In...
SportsThe Guardian

Sloane Stephens reveals torrent of online abuse received after US Open loss

American Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the US Open, the tournament’s 2017 champion said on Saturday. Stephens, who is Black, said she got over 2,000 messages of abuse after Friday’s...
TennisNew York Post

Angelique Kerber cruises into match versus Sloane Stephens at US Open

It will be a matchup of Grand Slam champions on Friday — two women capable of going on a deep run at the U.S. Open after nearly losing their first match. Angelique Kerber, the 16th seed who has won three majors, cruised into the third round with a 6-3 6-2 victory Thursday over Anhelina Kalinina, and into a showdown against unseeded American Sloane Stephens at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TennisHealth.com

US Open Tennis Pro Sloane Stephens Shares the 'Vibe Check' She Does Before Each Match

She usually uses these words of encouragement—mixed with a little Ariana Grande. Whenever Sloane Stephens is feeling off-centered before a match, she relies on simple words and hype music to get her back on track. "I think, 'Okay, you can do this. Let's do this.' Get some music on, start singing, get the vibe back. That's kind of my mantra," she recently told Health when we caught up with her at the Mercedes Benz Manhattan to celebrate the EQS vehicle launch just days before the start of the US Open.
TennisNew York Post

Sloane Stephens’ loss continues American women’s US Open struggles

Some of it can be chalked up to injuries. A bad draw has obviously contributed, too. But after five days, the U.S. Open has not been kind to American women. The latest hit came Friday afternoon when 2017 champion Sloane Stephens failed to build off a strong start in a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 loss to No. 16 Angelique Kerber at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Stephens calls for rule change over lengthy bathroom breaks

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens said on Wednesday players who took extended bathroom breaks were guilty of "gamesmanship" after Stefanos Tsitsipas came under fire once again for leaving the court late on in a match. Andy Murray was furious with Tsitsipas on Monday...
TennisESPN

Sloane Stephens calls harassing messages after US Open loss 'exhausting and never ending'

NEW YORK -- Sloane Stephens opened up about online abuse and harassment on her Instagram account Saturday, saying that "this type of hate is so exhausting and never ending." Stephens, who lost in three sets to Angelique Kerber on Friday after taking the first set, shared in her Instagram stories that angry strangers sent more than 2,000 abusive messages to her Instagram account because they were "upset by yesterday's result."
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tennis Player Sloane Stephens Bombarded With Hate After U.S. Open Loss

After tennis star Sloane Stephens lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open this weekend, she was deluged with hateful and even violent messages that she shared on Instagram. This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” she wrote. “This isn’t talked about enough but it really freaking sucks.” Stephens, 28, won the U.S. Open in 2017 and defeated friend Coco Gauff in the second round this year. After Saturday’s third-round loss, she said she got 2,000 vile messages. “Sloane has courageously brought to the forefront an issue that many modern day athletes are forced to deal with throughout their careers,” the U.S. Tennis Association said in response to her post. “The unfortunate reality is that this type of vitriol and hate is far too commonplace on social media platforms.”

