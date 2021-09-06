CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Recap: Brokenhearted

By Kyesha Jennings
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about a tear-jerker! “Stay in Your Lane” shows what happens when you don’t, well, “stay in your lane.” From Famous rapping about a life filled with drugs and violence that he never lived, which alerts Davina about Kanan’s potential involvement, or at minimum awareness of Buck Twenty’s murder, to Kanan, per usual, biting off more than he can chew, the episode is filled with chaos. By now, we know Kanan is more interested in walking before he crawls. He’s so eager to be “the man,” be in charge or be the star that he cannot see the importance of being a good student. Obviously, he did not take good enough notes when Raq showed him how to cook up crack. He makes a deadly batch that begins to wipe out junkies in South Side by the dozen. The worst part of it all is Nicole, Jukebox’s official girlfriend, takes the blue-capped crack out from Jukebox’s backpack without her knowing (not staying in her lane) and smokes it right before she was supposed to head out to the prom. After a couple of hits, she dies instantly while locked in her room.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Within#Sex#Rapping#Buck Twenty#Q6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
TV SeriesPopSugar

Exclusive: Raquel Thomas Shows Lou Lou Who's Boss in Power Book III Sneak Peek

We already knew that Patina Miller's Raquel Thomas was a badass, but she's ready to remind her family there's a reason she's the brains of the business on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The series, which is loosely based on executive producer 50 Cent's life, centers on a 15-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his rise to becoming the drug dealer we know from Power. Although Raq has done her best to keep son Kanan out of the drug-dealing world, episode five reveals that secrets might just be their downfall. We've seen what happens when you mix business with pleasure; now we get to see what happens when Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) tries to keep things separate and secret from Raq, thanks to POPSUGAR's exclusive clip from episode six.
TV Showsurbanbellemag.com

‘Raising Kanan’ Recap: Lou Lou Plays with Fire + Raq Comes up with a New Plan

On the recent episode of, “Raising Kanan,” Raq’s drug business hits more snags. Deen has decided he no longer wants to work with her. Instead, he’s going to work with Unique exclusively. And Unique will pay more as long as Raq is out of the picture. After losing their connect, Raq has to go to Plan B. She plans on meeting with Julia’s cousin and making a business deal with him.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 theory: Det. Burke’s real purpose

As you prepare yourself for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 on Starz this weekend, why not have a conversation about Shannon Burke?. On the surface, Shanley Caswell’s character is hardly the most notable in the cast. She’s the partner of Detective Howard and he’s, by far, one of the meatiest characters in this world. It’s hard for him not to be given that 1) he’s dying and 2) he’s also the biological father of Kanan, the only person who could theoretically save him.
TV Seriesweisradio.com

‘Fresh Prince’ reboot ‘Bel-Air’ taps newcomer Jabari Banks; Letoya Luckett & more added to second season of ‘Raising Kanan’

Bel-Air has found its Fresh Prince. Peacock revealed in an announcement video on Tuesday that they have tapped newcomer and West Philadelphia native Jabari Banks to play the role of Will in the forthcoming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, Bel-Air. Original Will and Fresh Prince star Will Smith surprised Banks in the video, sharing the news of his casting. As previously reported, the hourlong series is a reimagining of the ‘90s sitcom as a drama series. It is based on a viral YouTube trailer created by writer Morgan Cooper that explores Will’s “complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.” Additional casting has yet to be announced.
Books & LiteraturePopSugar

Power Book III: An Ode to Raq and All Her Badassness

The cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is truly unmatched, but when it comes to the characters on the show, there's one that stands out among the rest: Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller). As a drug queenpin and Kanan Stark's (Mekai Curtis) mom, Raq is strong, fearless, and certainly not to be messed with. However, underneath that hard exterior lies a woman who loves passionately and only wants the best for her son.
TV Serieshotnewhiphop.com

Exclusive "Power Book III" Preview: Will Kanan Save His Father?

On July 18th, the American crime drama television series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, created by Sascha Penn, debuted and instantly became a fan favorite The series chronicles South Jamaica, Queen's drug world in the early '90s. The prequel offers fans within the Power Universe an in-depth look at the upbringing of Kanan Starkz (Mekai Curtis) the former mentor-boss turned rival of Ghost and Tommy.
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

LeToya Luckett, Omar Dorsey, Krystal Joy, Paulina Singer To Join Season 2 of STARZ Prequel ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

LeToya Luckett (Ballers, Greenleaf), Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar, Harriet), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, The Equalizer) and Paulina Singer (Dead of Summer, Gotham) will join season 2 of Starz/Lionsgate’s Power prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan in recurring roles. Luckett will play Kenya, LaVerne “Jukebox” Ganner’s (Hailey Kilgore) mother and...
TV Seriesurbanbellemag.com

‘Raising Kanan’ Recap: A New Venture Leads to an Unexpected Tragedy

On the latest episode of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan and Marvin move forward with their new gas station operation. As planned, they are selling crack to white customers. And it’s already been a pretty big success for them. No one knows they are up to this. And they don’t want Lou Lou or Raq to find out about it.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Power Book III's Malcolm M. Mays Previews a Lou-Lou/'Nique Standoff, Lovingly Reflects on Snowfall

Fans who enjoyed the recent, tension-packed confrontation between Power Book III’s Lou-Lou and ‘Nique are in luck. The verbal sparring will continue in Sunday’s episode of Starz’s 1990s-set crime prequel series. Snowfall veteran Malcolm M. Mays, who costars as Lou-Lou, says viewers are in for a treat because he and Joey Bada$$, who plays ‘Nique, bring a lot of depth, humor and strength to their scene in the episode “Stay In Your Lane.” (Check out an exclusive photo of the moment above.) “Joey Bada$$ is my boy, man,” Mays warmly tells TVLine. “He’s such a talent and he’s so special. Everybody’s so good...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 spoilers: Malcolm Howard’s move

As you prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode on Starz next week, brace yourself for more drama coming in all directions. If you are reeling from the death of Nicole on the show, rest assured that you’re not alone. This is not an easy thing to deal with, as we’re talking here about the end of one of the show’s best romantic arcs. Unfortunately, there’s not much time to mourn when you’ve got a mounting war between Raq and Unique plus everything that is going on with Detective Howard.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

50 Cent under fire for using Michael K. Williams' death to promote his Cognac brand and Power Book III: Raising Kanan

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP micheal k. williams,” the rapper/producer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that misspelled Williams' name and used hashtags for his Cognac brand. 50 Cent tried to explain himself in a follow-up post that showed a screenshot of an article on his past feud with Williams. “Don’t ever try to understand me I’m different,” he captioned the post. “I don’t do all the fake love sh*t.”
TV & VideosVulture

Only Murders in the Building Recap: Embrace the Mess

The past that haunts you could be your relationship with Tim Kono. The past that haunts you could be your finances, or lack thereof. Or the past that haunts you could be professional cruise line Porky Pig and Bugs Bunny mascots. No matter how your mistakes hurt and haunt you, you can get a second chance, whether you’re Winnie the dog (who I am very grateful is alive) or musical superstar Sting. You might get it wrong again, and you might make it worse. And you might just make the same mistake. But if you embrace the mess, as podcast host Cinda Canning (played by Tina Fey) suggests, you might find exactly what you were looking for: answers to a murder case, peace of mind, maybe even a fresh start. “The Sting” — named after the musical superstar and murder suspect but also one of the top five Robert Redford movies and one of the hottest movies ever made — explores what happens when people such as Charles, Oliver, Mabel, and Sting confront their mistakes and embrace the mess.

Comments / 0

Community Policy