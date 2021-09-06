Canada is running the pack line defense with fast break counters

The US Open's return to Flushing, Queens in NYC drew long lines and tightly-packed crowds on Monday, August 30. Fans with proof of at least one dose of a Covid vaccine are allowed this year. The long lines and crowd that ensued were not attributed to the checking of proof but of late arrivals and checking of bags, according to USTA. Please see Storyline for restrictions and usage terms. RESTRICTIONS AND USAGE TERMS: Please credit “The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast via Spectee”. ******************************************************************* Video Location: Queens, NYC, New York, US Video Recording Date/Time: August 30, 2021 at 19:58h.