Pigeon Head and Pioneer: Cast Your Vote on the Signature Beer at the Theater (sponsored)

Fly By Night Beer, Pigeon Head Brewery and Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts are searching for the best beer for the big stage. The community is encouraged to vote for their favorite beer to be served at all performances as well as the popular “Broadway Comes to Reno” series this fall. The winning brew will be shared at every concession stand as the Pioneer Center’s official partner beer. “We are beyond excited to get started narrowing down the feature beer for the Pioneer Center,” said Bryan Kenneth Holloway, co-owner and brewmaster for Pigeon Head Brewery. “This will give folks the opportunity to enjoy many of our great offerings including lagers, pilsners, IPAs, and more.” Holloway acquired a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from the University Nevada. Although he went on to join the beer industry, he continues to be an avid supporter of local music and arts programs and now has the opportunity to support such programs through the various charity events throughout the year.