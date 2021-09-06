CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Pigeon Head and Pioneer: Cast Your Vote on the Signature Beer at the Theater (sponsored)

By ThisIsReno
Posted by 
This Is Reno
This Is Reno
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fly By Night Beer, Pigeon Head Brewery and Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts are searching for the best beer for the big stage. The community is encouraged to vote for their favorite beer to be served at all performances as well as the popular “Broadway Comes to Reno” series this fall. The winning brew will be shared at every concession stand as the Pioneer Center’s official partner beer. “We are beyond excited to get started narrowing down the feature beer for the Pioneer Center,” said Bryan Kenneth Holloway, co-owner and brewmaster for Pigeon Head Brewery. “This will give folks the opportunity to enjoy many of our great offerings including lagers, pilsners, IPAs, and more.” Holloway acquired a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from the University Nevada. Although he went on to join the beer industry, he continues to be an avid supporter of local music and arts programs and now has the opportunity to support such programs through the various charity events throughout the year.

thisisreno.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
This Is Reno

This Is Reno

Reno, NV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

ThisisReno is your source for daily Reno news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond.

 https://thisisreno.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Reno, NV
Food & Drinks
City
Reno, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Tasting#Music Education#Beer Industry#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Theater#The Performing Arts#The Pioneer Center#The University Nevada#German#High School#The University Of Nevada#The World Brewing Academy#Pcpa#About Pioneer Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Reno family to honor loved one’s legacy Balloon Race Weekend (sponsored)

Donor Network West to sponsor Sunday’s Dawn Patrol as Donor Day in an ongoing effort to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation. Friday, Sept. 10 would have been Alex Anderson’s 40th birthday. Anderson died in May 2020 and is survived by an extended network of family and friends, many of whom live in the Reno, Nevada area. An athlete and avid skier, Anderson was a registered organ donor and saved the lives of four people through organ donation.
Nevada StatePosted by
This Is Reno

Greater Nevada commits to matching up to $5,000 to American Red Cross for Caldor Fire relief (sponsored)

In response to the devastation wreaked upon the South Lake Tahoe region by the Caldor Fire, Greater Nevada Credit Union has committed to contribute up to $5,000 in matching funds donated through its online portal to the American Red Cross. Donations can be made at GNCU.org/RedCross. All GNCU branches are also collecting donations of essential items in need, to be distributed to organizations dedicated to the shelter and safety of the region’s inhabitants.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

‘Fiesta on Wells’ returns to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

This story was originally published by Noticiero Móvil. After a year of inactivity due to the pandemic, Fiesta on Wells returns to Reno to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and recognize the history, traditions and contributions to American society of Latino communities. In September, several Latin American countries, including Mexico, Nicaragua,...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Motor down to Pedaler’s Deli

Roll into Pedaler’s Deli for a quickie lunch. The perfect pick-me-up for mid-week grub, or even a weekend treat, Pedaler’s Deli shares a space with IceCycle Creamery (see what they did there?) combining two classic American foods—deli sandwiches and ice cream cones, with a passion for the sport of cycling.
Sparks, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Real Southern cooking right here in Sparks

Finding good Southern cuisine outside of the South can feel like an impossible task. Even with so many restaurants that claim to offer authentic Southern barbecue, it’s rare the meals taste like something you could order up in Georgia or Tennessee. If you’ve been searching for it out in northern...
Washoe County, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

COVID-19 tests now offered at two area Walmarts

Two northern Nevada Walmart locations are offering free COVID-19 PCR testing on weekdays and weekends to help Washoe County meet demand. The number of tests administered daily for COVID-19 has surged since mid-July, increasing from about 440 per day on a 14-day moving average to more than 1,500 per day on Friday’s 14-day moving average. Washoe County’s test positivity rate is 18.7% over a 14-day period with a 7-day lag.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

12th Annual Give a Dog a Bone Week (sponsored)

Pet food and supply donations received across the country. Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding and providing emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless population, is hosting its 12th annual Give a Dog a Bone Week, a national event to collect pet food and supplies for those in need through Aug. 29.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

PODCAST: What it means to “live with fire” (sponsored)

Since its inception in 1997, the Living With Fire Program has been through a lot of change, but the mission of the program remains the same — to help communities live more safely with wildfire. Living With Fire offers a litany of resources including peer-reviewed publications, videos, presentations, social media content and outreach events. Now they are adding a podcast, just one of the many new projects they are working on.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Eat your heart out: Noble Pie celebrates milestone anniversary

It’s been quite the year—and that’s especially true for anyone who opened a business amid the pandemic. Noble Pie Parlor last Wednesday celebrated the one-year anniversary of its south Reno location at the Summit Mall. The festivities included discounts on food and special pourings from About Town Deb, Imbīb Custom Brews and Crystal Basin Cellars Winery.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Five events to check out this weekend: Scumdance film fest, Neko Case, Ramón Ayala

More live music fills our events calendar this week, along with theater, live music and hands-on activities. Here are five events to check out this week. The Scumdance Film Festival is back in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Held at the Elbow Room Friday through Sunday, organizer Travis Calvert said, “We specialize in horror, avant-garde, music-based and experimental films.” Details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy