Marvel's Secret Invasion Reportedly Lands Lost in Space Production Designer
In the coming weeks, Marvel's Secret Invasion is set to start shooting principal photography — and it looks like the show has landed its production designer. According to new online reports, Lost in Space designer Frank Walsh has boarded the project to help design the show's futuristic space-bound sets. In addition to the Netflix hit, Walsh has also spent time on Carnival Row, Inception, and Game of Thrones, amongst others.comicbook.com
