Marvel's Secret Invasion Reportedly Lands Lost in Space Production Designer

Television shows inspired by Marvel properties are dominating the world of pop culture at the moment, between Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+ and additional shows on Hulu and other networks. In and amongst all of that is Marvel's New Warriors, a live-action series that was planned for Freeform, but was ultimately cancelled by the network and unable to find a home elsewhere. While the show's fate was initially decided all the way back in 2019, a number of fans are still incredibly eager to see it resurrected — and series creator Kevin Biegel just provided the best look yet at what that would've looked like. On Wednesday, Biegel took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes look at the costume for Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl (Milana Vayntrub) for the series, as well as two videos of the practical effects that would've been used for her squirrel sidekick, Tippy-Toe.