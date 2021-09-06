CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's Secret Invasion Reportedly Lands Lost in Space Production Designer

By Adam Barnhardt
Cover picture for the articleIn the coming weeks, Marvel's Secret Invasion is set to start shooting principal photography — and it looks like the show has landed its production designer. According to new online reports, Lost in Space designer Frank Walsh has boarded the project to help design the show's futuristic space-bound sets. In addition to the Netflix hit, Walsh has also spent time on Carnival Row, Inception, and Game of Thrones, amongst others.

MoviesComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Could Reveal Another Spider-Man Villain

Earlier this year, the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage introduced Detective Patrick Mulligan. In the trailer, Mulligan, played by Stephen Graham, was reading a Daily Bugle newspaper that itself had a few Easter eggs and references connected to it. In comics, Mulligan is a symbiote host himself, going on to be the host of the Toxin symbiote and now new production notes from the highly anticipated Venom sequel reveal more details about the character.
TV SeriesComicBook

New Marvel's What If...? Episode has Secret Captain America: The Winter Soldier Easter Egg

Full spoilers for episode 3 of What If...? follow! In asking the question "What If... The World Lost its Mightiest Heroes?," this week's episode of Marvel's What If...? on Disney+ imagines a world where The Avengers are killed by none other than an insane, vengeful Hank Pym. In the context of this alternate universe episode, he's upset with Nick Fury and SHIELD after his daughter Hope was killed in the line of duty as an agent for the espionage group. How she died is only vaguely referenced but in a new interview series head writer A.C. Bradley revealed that even this was a deep cut MCU Easter Egg, which seemingly reveals what happened to her.
Moviesallkpop.com

Park Seo Joon's agency officially confirms the actor will begin filming for a Marvel Studios production in Los Angeles

On September 3, Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT officially confirmed the star's appearance in a Marvel Studios film!. Earlier on this day, Park Seo Joon was spotted leaving Seoul for Los Angeles, California via Incheon International Airport, leading many to speculate that the actor was heading over to the U.S. to begin preparing for his Marvel Studios debut.
TV SeriesComicBook

Shang-Chi Producer Moves on to Secret Invasion Series for Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding in some significant ways in the next few years, both in theaters and with exclusive television shows on Disney+. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings expected to be released this weekend, fans are curious to see exactly what that future holds — and apparently, it will involve a familiar face from Shang-Chi joining the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney+ series. According to a new report from The Direct, Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz, who most recently worked on Shang-Chi, is currently working on the forthcoming series, which will draw inspiration from the 2008 comic storyline of the same name.
TV Seriesspectrumnews1.com

'Emily in Paris' production designer on show's optimistic appeal

PARIS — Perhaps it is the romance, the escapism, or the pure magic of the "City of Lights." Whatever it is, "Emily in Paris," the hit Netflix show about an American girl's marketing career adventure in France, has captivated American viewers, so much so that the series has garnered two Emmy nominations, including one for outstanding production design.
Visual ArtComicBook

Marvel Studios' Ryan Meinerding Talks Character Conceptualization and Design Secrets

Ryan Meinerding has been a part of Marvel Studios since the very beginning, serving as a concept illustrator on Iron Man in 2008. Since then, the artist has risen to the ranks to vice president and creative director of visual development at the Burbank-based outfit. Though he focuses primarily on Marvel's live-action output, Meinerding led the charge on visual development for What If...?, the first animated project Marvel Studios ever did.
MoviesVanity Fair

Dune Gets Lost in Space

Despite a stacked cast led by Timothée Chalamet, Denis Villeuneuve’s adaptation of a sci-fi classic falters. The trouble begins in Dune—which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Friday—just about immediately. In the opening credits of Denis Villeuneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi fantasy novel, we see the title of the film and then an ominous “Part One.” So what we’re seeing is not a complete story—it’s the kick-off to a new franchise of two (or more) movies. Not a second of the sequel has been shot yet, so we will just have to hope that the box office gods (and the streaming ones, as the film will also premiere on HBO Max) are kind enough to this first foray that subsequent installments will be deemed worth it.
Public HealthComicBook

How Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Filmed Through COVID Explained

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to be an issue around the world it's become common for film and television productions to be temporarily shut down due to outbreaks of the illness or positive tests on set. However, production on Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness never stopped and now, the film's star Benedict Cumberbatch is opening up about the impressive feat, talking about the efforts that went into keeping the cameras rolling.
TV SeriesComicBook

New Warriors Showrunner Reveals First Look at Footage, Squirrel Girl Costume for Cancelled Marvel Series

Television shows inspired by Marvel properties are dominating the world of pop culture at the moment, between Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+ and additional shows on Hulu and other networks. In and amongst all of that is Marvel's New Warriors, a live-action series that was planned for Freeform, but was ultimately cancelled by the network and unable to find a home elsewhere. While the show's fate was initially decided all the way back in 2019, a number of fans are still incredibly eager to see it resurrected — and series creator Kevin Biegel just provided the best look yet at what that would've looked like. On Wednesday, Biegel took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes look at the costume for Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl (Milana Vayntrub) for the series, as well as two videos of the practical effects that would've been used for her squirrel sidekick, Tippy-Toe.

