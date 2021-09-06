CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW All Out: Jon Moxley Picks Up Victory Over Satoshi Kojima

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Jon Moxley picked up a victory against another Japanese legend, defeating Satoshi Kojima in a classic puroreso match, but was then laid out by another NJPW star Minoru Suzuki to set up another must-see match. Moxley arrived at the match wearing a GCW hoodie, a reference to his most recent championship victory. The match between Moxley and Kojima was a classic slobberknocker, with Kojima going pound for pound against Moxley despite a decent age difference. Moxley, a known purveyor of violence, gave Kojima all he could handle, blasting the veteran with nasty blows to the head and some brutal submission holds. Kojima, meanwhile, landed several of his classic moves, including the Koji-cutter. However, Kojima could not score his fabled lariat on Moxley, which directly set up the end of the match. Kojima went to hit Moxley with a lariat, but Moxley countered and then hit Kojima with two Paradigm Shifts to score the victory.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Yuji Nagata
Person
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Person
Satoshi Kojima
Person
Jon Moxley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew All Out#Combat#Japanese#Njpw#Gcw#Aew Dynamite#Bleacher Report#Ppv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW All Out live results: CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

A week of AEW events in the Chicago area wraps up tonight with the biggest pay-per-view in company history. CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to the ring, facing Darby Allin. It will be Punk's first match in more than seven years. Four title matches are also set for...
Combat SportsComicBook

Japanese SuperStar Stuns Jon Moxley With AEW Debut

In the match between Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima, the former was able to pull off a major victory against his recognized opponent, but Moxley's victory here wasn't the biggest surprise of the match as none other than Minoru Suzuki made his AEW appearance at this All Out extravaganza. Starting his career in 1988, the Japanese superstar has been regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time and with good reason, making his North American All Elite Wrestling debut and blowing some major minds.
WWEPWMania

Minoru Suzuki Makes AEW All Out Debut and Attacks Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley beat Satoshi Kojima at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. Following the match, fellow New Japan Pro Wrestling star Minoru Suzuki came out for a staredown with Moxley before taking him out. Suzuki will wrestle Moxley this Wednesday on Dynamite.
WWEringsidenews.com

Details On Minoru Suzuki’s Horrific Injury On AEW Dynamite

Minoru Suzuki needs no introductions as far as his contributions to the pro wrestling world are concerned. Suzuki is one of the most intense and feared pro wrestlers on the planet, who made his AEW debut back at AEW All Out. He came out and had an interesting interaction with...
WWEComicBook

AEW: Jon Moxley vs Minoru Suzuki Revealed for Dynamite Next Week

AEW's All Out delivered some stellar matches throughout the night, but it also set up some big moments and matches for the next episode of AEW Dynamite. One of those comes out of the throwdown between Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima, and while Moxley defeated Kojima, he didn't get much time to celebrate, as moments after his victory someone's music hit that shocked Moxley in a huge way. That would turn out to be Minoru Suzuki, and now they are going to take their fight to the ring on next week's Dynamite.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/8 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Debuts of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, plus Moxley vs. Suzuki, Punk promo, Hobbs vs. Dante, more (39 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, plus the Dynamite debuts of Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, plus another promo from C.M. Punk.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Minoru Suzuki Gets Seven Stitches Following AEW Dynamite

As seen during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Minoru Suzuki suffered an injury to his right eye during his match with Jon Moxley that headlined the show. Following Dynamite, Emi Sakura took to Twitter and revealed that Suzuki needed seven stitches to close the wound.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Dynamite Recap 9/8/21

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...LIVE from Cincinnati!. We get a recap of what happened at All Out from Sunday to start the show. They go right at it before the bell rings. Rhodes gets a stomp and a boot to take the early advantage. He avoids Black's kick and hits a German suplex. Elbow to the chest as he throws Black outside. He drops Rhodes with a kick to the knee and continues to boot him as he goes back in and out. They go back in and Black locks on the grapevine. Stomps to the back of Rhodes as Black follows through with more kicks. He tosses Dustin to the ground and Rhodes struggles to continue. Black mocks Dustin as he walks around him. He catches Black and hits a lariat followed by an uppercut into a scoop slam for two. Dustin picks up Black and sunset flips him for two. Shots to the head of Black in the corner, and Black pushes him off. Running knee strike by Black gets two. He goes under the ring and pulls...Cody's boot? He throws it towards Dustin and dares him to strike with it. Rhodes throws him in the corner and hits the Canadian Destroyer for two. Rhodes limps as he gets Black up for a suplex but Black slips out of the way. Rhodes gets him in the corner and misses the Bulldog DDT. Black Mass! Black gets the three count. [**1/2] Solid match as Dustin should've been expected to give Black his greatest challenge. The next one will be where does Black go from here.
WWE411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.8.21

September 8th, 2021 | Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. Coming off one of the best PPVs of all-time, AEW has a TON of momentum. This show also sounds good on paper, so let’s see. Dustin Rhodes (8-1 in 2021) vs. Malakai Black (3-0) No Excalibur in the booth due...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks

Paul “Triple H” Levesque currently serves as the WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development while also overseeing WWE’s NXT brand and performance center. It was recently revealed by WWE on Wednesday that the former 14 time World Champion underwent a medical procedure after cardiac event. According to the statement, Levesque is expected to make a full recovery. Triple H ‘removed’ this big name from NXT.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee Drops Surprising AEW Bombshell

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, we saw CM Punk make his second appearance on AEW, but his first appearance on the Dynamite program. When Punk came into the ring, he was asked a plethora of questions to which he answered. Not only did Punk tell us why he was in AEW (young talent and Darby Allin), but he also let us in on some stars that may be making their way to AEW as well. One of these stars goes to bed with Punk nightly….Goldberg Wife ‘Furious’ With Top WWE Star.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...

Comments / 0

Community Policy