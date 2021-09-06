Chesapeake Shores Recap 09/05/21: Season 5 Episode 4 “Happy Trails”

We're now up to the twentieth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 and spoilers are plentiful & heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article on Sarah Beth's nominations this season on Big Brother. The paranoia and close calls to uncovering the identities within the Cookout alliance came to a boiling point previously, and it looks like that will continue to be the case. While Sarah Beth looked to someone like Derek X as a big target, she herself had one largely pointed at her from many houseguests, they just couldn't make their moves with her in power still. Derek X's mistake in not playing roulette in the High Rollers Room was something unknowingly set to haunt him if he were to lose the veto competition or miss out entirely on playing.