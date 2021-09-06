Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 559 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning has been extended another hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East and Catalina Foothills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED