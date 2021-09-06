CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Navy identifies 5 San Diego sailors killed in helicopter crash off coast

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

Five sailors killed when their helicopter crashed on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and fell into the sea were identified by the Navy on Sunday. The six-person crew of the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter was conducting routine operations on the flight deck of the carrier Tuesday afternoon when the helicopter crashed. One sailor was rescued from the water and is in stable condition, the Navy said.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#San Diego#Suicide#Sailors#Accident#Aircrewman#3rd Fleet##Roanoke College#Marines#Sandiegouniontribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
California StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.
suffolkcountynews.net

Local attaches a chock and chain to a helicopter aboard U.S. Navy warship

Philippine Sea—On Aug. 9, Mineman 2nd Class Robert Dalton (right), from Bayport, N.Y., attaches the chock and chain to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 attached to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
MilitaryMilitaryTimes

Retired Marine Corps colonel pleads guilty for role in ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal

A retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel implicated in the so-called “Fat Leonard” scandal pleaded guilty Friday to accepting more than $67,000 in hotel stays, extravagant meals and other perks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Southern California. Enrico DeGuzman, 63, was indicted in 2017 with eight...
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville native serves with helicopter squadron in San Diego

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kapono Bankosh, a Roseville native, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego. “I have a lot of family in the military, so from a young age, I knew that's what I wanted to do,” said Bankosh. “I also joined because I wanted to see the world.”
Garden Grove, CAoc-breeze.com

Garden Grove native serves the U.S. Navy in San Diego

Petty Officer 1st Class Junie Delacruz-Vukovich, a native of Garden Grove, California, serves the U.S. Navy with Mine Division TWELVE operating out of San Diego, California. Delacruz-Vukovich joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, Delacruz-Vukovich serves as a damage controlman. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to further my...
MilitaryJanesville Gazette

What did California lose in the war on terror? More than any other state in the US

Leroy Harris Kelly III enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17. He was married at 18. A father at 19. Dead at 20. His parents, Guiselle Harris and Leroy Harris Jr., buried their son in the suit he wore to his senior prom at Azusa High School in Southern California. His father had helped him pick it out — a bright white number with a long jacket, gold buttons and a black turtleneck.
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Watch a Torpedo Destroy Ex-USS Ingraham Frigate

Last week, we covered how the U.S. Navy had conducted a sinking exercise (SINKEX) with a decommissioned frigate. Now, the Navy has released the footage of the multiple strikes that were conducted during the exercise, which ended with an MK48 Advanced Capability Torpedo, breaking the ship. The SINKEX conducted off...
MilitaryPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

US Navy Designed Massive Battleships Called Montana-class

During World War 2, our country was battling enemies on multiple fronts. While many American soldiers fought their way through Europe, others where battling on the Pacific Ocean. The US Navy played a huge roll on both fronts. But, the Pacific was where our Navy truly shined. After the attack...
San Francisco, CAKTVU FOX 2

Lightning possibly caused family's death on hike

Authorities are now reportedly exploring whether lightning strikes may have caused the death of a married couple and their child that had recently moved from San Francisco to Mariposa County. Their bodies were found on a hiking trail and investigators have ruled out foul play, but been unable to determine what led to their demise.
California Statesvinews.com

Climber in fatality identified as California resident

JACKSON (WNE) — The climber found dead at the base of the Black Chimney route on Teewinot Mountain has been identified as Hitoshi Onoe, a 42-year old IT engineer who was vacationing in Jackson. A Japanese national, Onoe worked in San Jose, California, according to a Teton Park news release.
Teton, IDrexburgstandardjournal.com

Climber who died on Teewinot Mountain identified

A solo climber who was found dead at the base of a technical route on Teewinot Mountain in Grand Teton National Park was identified by park authorities Monday. Park rangers responded to a report Saturday of climber who found the body of 42-year-old Hitoshi Onoe, a Japanese national who worked in San Jose, California.

Comments / 0

Community Policy