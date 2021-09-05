CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

dailyjournalonline.com

Park Hills, MO
