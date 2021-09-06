Winooski house fire leaves 40-year-old man dead
Investigators were busy Sunday night trying to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Winooski. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a caller reported smoke pouring from a window of a home on Mayo Street, according to Winooski Fire Chief John Audy. Winooski Police, the Winooski Fire Department and St. Michael’s Fire & Rescue responded. The Colchester Fire Department and the Vermont Air National Guard offered mutual aid.www.mychamplainvalley.com
Comments / 0