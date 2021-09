The United States men’s national team dropped points yet again in Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Sunday, settling for a 1-1 draw against Canada as the road to Qatar 2022 gets a little trickier. The U.S. had the chances they needed to win the game, but they almost came up with nothing in a match that was open and back and forth in the second half. Brenden Aaronson scored for the Americans early in the second half before Cyle Larin’s equalizer moments later, set up by Alphonso Davies.