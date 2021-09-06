CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cronenworth homers in 9th, Padres win; Stanek, Astros tumble

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As he rounded third base and flung off his batting helmet in anticipation of a wild celebration after his first career walk-off home run, Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres had two thoughts racing through his mind.

“I’ve always had the same feeling, just hopefully they don’t get my batting gloves wet and please don’t throw something at my face, but they shot baby powder in my mouth,” Cronenworth said.

Cronenworth took a direct hit of baby powder from fellow All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. after his solo home run with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Padres to a 4-3 win against the Houston Astros.

The wild finish, coupled with a power burst by Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Tatis in a 10-2 win Saturday, might help turn things around for the Padres, who have scuffled through the last few weeks.

The Padres took two of three from the Astros and popped back ahead of Cincinnati in the race for the second wild-card spot.

Cronenworth said they might be getting their swagger back.

“We’re a super fun team up and down the lineup and I think when we’re playing our best, everybody’s having a great time, everybody’s dancing in dugout, pulling for each other,” Cronenworth said. “Kind of that swag thing, having fun. I think when we’re doing that on a day to day basis, everybody’s confident and it’s pretty tough to beat this team when we’re doing that.”

Cronenworth, who has struggled at the plate recently, sent a drive to right-center off reliever Ryne Stanek for his 20th homer of the season. It was the second game-winning hit of his two-year career.

One batter earlier, Stanek (1-4) caught Machado’s popup behind the mound and then tumbled over backward, popping up with the ball in his glove.

That play brought smiles from Stanek and his teammates. He didn’t look that way moments later when Cronenworth connected, immediately punching his glove with his right hand.

San Diego hadn’t scored since the first, when it took a 3-1 lead against Luis Garcia, one of the top rookies in the AL.

Stanek was throwing close to 100 when Cronenworth fouled off two four-seamers before homering on a 2-2 splitter clocked at 90 mph.

“You always want to get the big hit when you come up in that spot,” said Cronenworth, who has taken over at shortstop after Tatis was moved to the outfield to try to reduce the wear and tear on his troublesome left shoulder. “Your heart might be racing a little bit more, whatever it is, just got to take a couple deep breaths, relax and honestly just have a quality at-bat in that situation.

“Whether you hit the ball hard, you walk, you have a long at-bat, 10 or 12 pitches, or you hit a homer, in that spot you’re just trying to do anything you can do to get on base and get that next guy up there because you never know what happens with anybody on base,” he said.

The Astros tied it in the seventh when Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa homered on consecutive pitches off Chris Paddack. Gurriel homered to left on a 2-0 pitch, his 14th and Correa hit Paddack’s next delivery over the fence in center, his 22nd.

Padres closer Mark Melancon (4-2) came into a 3-3 game in the ninth and issued consecutive walks to Kyle Tucker and Gurriel before getting Correa to hit into a double play. After walking Jake Meyers, Melancon struck out pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz.

Paddack was strong for six-plus, allowing three runs and six hits, with no strikeouts or walks.

Paddack dodged some potential big trouble in the first. Jose Altuve hit a leadoff double and Michael Brantley reached on a throwing error by Cronenworth at shortstop. Tatis tried to make a sliding catch on Alex Bregman’s flyball to right field, but it fell in for a single that brought in Altuve.

Tucker, who homered in each of the first two games of the series, flied out and Paddack got Gurriel to hit into a double play.

The Padres then jumped on Garcia for three runs in the first inning. Three of the first four batters reached to load the bases before Myers hit a sacrifice fly and Eric Hosmer followed with a two-run double to left.

Garcia allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings, struck out five and walked one.

VERSATILE MACHADO

Machado, a third baseman, had a putout in deep right field and an assist from his normal position in the fourth inning. Machado, who often plays in shallow right when the Padres shift against left-handed batters, tracked down Tucker’s fly ball in deep right for the first out of the inning and then, back at the hot corner, gloved Correa’s grounder and threw to first for the third out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A day after fouling a ball off his left knee, Yordan Alvarez wasn’t in the Astros lineup but he did pinch-hit, striking out in the seventh. He was in so much pain Saturday night that he had to be helped off the field. The team said X-rays were negative and Alvarez has a bruised knee.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.20) is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game home series against Seattle. The Mariners will counter with LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.12.

Padres: Haven’t announced a starter for Tuesday night’s opener of a two-game home series against the Angels.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Wil Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The San Diego Padres#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
NFLHouston Chronicle

Astros fans celebrate Josh Reddick sighting at Minute Maid Park

Josh Reddick currently is out of baseball, but Astros fans gave him the royal "Woooo!" treatment when they spotted him at Monday night's game. Reddick and his wife Jett attended the game against the Mariners with front row seats in Minute Maid Park's Diamond Club near the Astros' on-deck circle. Once Reddick was shown on the video screen between innings, fans shouted out his trademark Ric Flair celebration throughout the rest of the game, which the Astros won 11-2.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Want to watch today's Astros-Mariners game? Here's the only way.

For the second time in two weeks, an Astros game won't be available on a traditional TV channel, instead being shown exclusively on YouTube. Major League Baseball has a deal with YouTube in which it gives the internet video behemoth exclusive rights to one game a week. That game this week is Wednesday afternoon's Astros-Mariners matchup.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Pollock’s homer sends Dodgers to 5-3 win over Padres in 16

AJ Pollock led off the 16th inning with a two-run homer and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling San Diego Padres 5-3 Thursday in by far the longest major league game since pandemic rules were implemented last year. No game had lasted longer than 13 innings since MLB began putting an automatic runner on second base to start extra innings before the shortened 2020 season. This one started at 7:10 p.m.
MLBwearebreakingnews.com

Diaz Hits The 10th; Astros Overtake Royals

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, USA (AP) – Aledmys Diaz hit a single that drove the lead in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Thursday night to avoid the sweep in the four-game series. The Cuban finished 4-3 with a double and a pair...
MLBkpyn.net

Machado, Myers, Tatis homer in Padres’ 10-2 win vs. Astros

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit an impressive two-run home run and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10-2. Tatis, who slugged his NL-leading 37th homer, also hit a go-ahead, two-run single during the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL’s second wild-card spot. Machado and Myers each hit a no-doubter in the seventh off Cristian Javier, and Tatis then hit a long drive off Josh James in the eighth.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crushed By Padres, 10-2

Tonight’s game started out positive for the Astros as Yuli Gurriel put the Astros on the board early with an RBI single to make 1-0 in the top of the 1st. Framber Valdez seemed to be holding his own on the mound. Then Kyle Tucker announced his presence by launching a home run to centerfield to make it 2-0 in the top of the second. Things were going in the right direction.
MLBchatsports.com

This version of Ryne Stanek is what the Astros envisioned

When Monday night’s game in Seattle was at a critical juncture, Ryne Stanek was called upon to pitch the eighth inning and protect a one-run lead. The Astros’ hulking hurler responded by doing something he hadn’t done all season: He struck out all three batters he faced. Closer Ryan Pressly was then able to shut the door in the ninth.
MLBchatsports.com

King Tucker’s big blast wins it for the Astros 6-3 over the Padres

Right when everything seemed to be on the Padres’ side, the Astros made a statement. Two home runs —one by Carlos Correa and the other from Kyle Tucker’s bat— and a huge bullpen performance made it for Houston to defeat San Diego 6-3 in the first game of the series.
MLBNBC San Diego

Hosmer Leads Padres Loss to Astros

The Padres schedule in September is far and away the toughest in baseball. It's not off to a great start. A pair of Houston homers, some slacking from a veteran (1st baseman Eric Hosmer), and plenty of missed opportunities to score runs doomed the Friars in a 6-3 loss to the Astros on Friday night at Petco Park.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Valdez scheduled to start for Astros at Padres

Houston Astros (79-55, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (71-64, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (9-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (9-8, 2.91 ERA, .98 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -117, Astros -101; over/under is 7...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Ninth Inning Bullpen Meltdown Gives Seattle 8 -4 Win Over Astros

The Astros, with their new-look bullpen, appeared to be cruising towards a sweep of the visiting Mariners, winning 4-2 going into the seventh. From inning seven on, it was all Mariners, who outscored the Astros down the stretch 6-1. The Mariners actually took an early lead, scoring two in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy