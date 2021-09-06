CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

DJ Peters has 2 HRs, 4 hits to help Rangers beat Angels 7-3

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qDzr_0bnasiAP00
Texas Rangers designated hitter DJ Peters runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in Anaheim, Calif. Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe also scored. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — DJ Peters homered twice, had a career-high four hits and drove in four runs, and Taylor Hearn pitched seven innings of seven-hit ball in the Texas Rangers’ 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Peters, the former Dodgers outfielder who grew up 30 minutes north of Angel Stadium in Glendora, had the first multi-homer game of his rookie season. He hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run blast in the third before adding a single and a late double, delighting his vocal family and friends in the Anaheim stands while Texas snapped a three-game skid.

“I feel like every day, a hundred people are here,” Peters said about the series. “It’s awesome having friends, family, loved ones, high school coaches, just people from Glendora coming out and supporting me. It’s what you play for, and you definitely want to play well when they’re here, so today is a good day for me.”

Hearn (5-4) won his third consecutive start, allowing three runs and striking out four in the longest start of his career while ending the last-place Rangers’ five-game losing streak against the Angels.

“(Hearn) probably could have gone more,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “Made a couple of mistakes to (Adell), but other than that, a lot of weak contact. Nobody really hit a ball hard. Didn’t even need to use some of his pitches, because they were making early outs on strikes.”

Hearn gave up his only runs on two homers by Jo Adell.

“Just a little upset about the two mistakes I made (to Adell), but honestly I’d rather it be a solo shot than a three-run (homer) or a grand slam,” Hearn said. “I just tried to keep us in the game, because that’s a good lineup over there.”

Hearn even struck out Shohei Ohtani twice, giving him three strikeouts of the major league homers leader in their four career matchups.

Ohtani went 0 for 4. The two-way star got a walk and his 23rd stolen base in the eighth inning, but struck out with two Angels on base to end it.

The Angels lost for only the third time on a nine-game homestand concluding Monday.

Janson Junk (0-1) lost his major league debut after pitching six-hit ball into the fourth inning for the Angels. His teammates let him down with two defensive disappointments that could have prevented all of his five runs allowed — including four unearned runs.

“There was one really bad pitch on the curveball to Peters, but otherwise I thought he represented himself well,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought he was poised. I thought he had a good mound presence.”

Peters connected for his ninth homer leading off the second inning, but only when Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh missed a good opportunity to catch it at the fence.

Peters then blasted a two-out homer in the third on the first pitch after Angels shortstop Luis Rengifo extended the inning by blowing an easy throw to first.

Adell got the Angels’ first run with a solo homer leading off the fourth, ending his 15-game homer drought. He added a two-run shot to right in the sixth for the second multi-homer game of his career.

One man’s junk

The Angels promoted Junk from Double-A last Friday, and he became their 16th starting pitcher this season. Los Angeles acquired the 25-year-old Junk from the Yankees this summer in the trade of Andrew Heaney.

Tyler (vs) Texas

Right-hander Kyle Tyler also made his major league debut for the Angels, finishing the game with three innings of stellar one-hit relief. Tyler his first eight batters before a diving Marsh barely missed Peters’ tailing double to center.

Tyler is the 61st player to suit up for the Halos this season, a new franchise record. Los Angeles has used 35 pitchers, not counting position players who filled in on the mound.

Trainer’s room

Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard is back with the team after going on the COVID injured list late last month. He should be activated soon.

Angels: LF Justin Upton went on the injured list with a right lumbar strain. The 34-year-old slugger already missed 21 games with a back injury this summer, and the Halos won’t re-evaluate him for 10 days.

Texas’ A.J. Alexy (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second major league start and appearance after throwing five innings of scoreless one-hit ball against Colorado in his debut. Jaime Barria (2-2, 5.40) wraps up the series for the Angels.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angel Stadium#The Texas Rangers#The Los Angeles Angels#Yankees#Marsh#Covid#Halos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBkion546.com

Ohtani hits MLB-high 42nd home run, Angels beat Yankees 8-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league leading 42nd home run, Jack Mayfield connected for his first grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels were able to defeat the New York Yankees 8-7. Despite the longballs from Ohtani and Mayfield, the difference in the game ended up being a two-out single by Juan Lagares off Clay Holmes that drove in Brandon Marsh with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. The Yankees have lost three in a row following a 13-game winning streak.
MLBYardbarker

New Ranger DJ Peters earns his stripes in the August team awards

Let’s all put our honesty hats on. It was unclear how the Rangers would react after the trade deadline. It started nicely; the club took two of three from a playoff-contending Seattle Mariners team. Then, however, the club hit another bump with a series loss to the Angels and then were swept by the Oakland Athletics. In the end, the club went 10-18, but they had to deal with seven players going to the COVID-19 list, including three starting pitchers. Nevertheless, August had its moments, so here they are.
Baseballchatsports.com

Tough 3rd Inning Costs Angels in 7-3 Loss to Rangers

After putting together two straight all-around team victories to start the weekend against the Rangers, the Angels could not keep the good mojo going on Sunday afternoon, dropping their matinee contest by a final of 7-3 thanks mainly to some early missed opportunities and unforced errors that dug them too big of a hole to get out of.
MLBABC7 Los Angeles

Ohtani strikes out 8 on 117 pitches, Angels beat Rangers 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- - Shohei Ohtani's outing almost met an early end when he was struck by a comebacker in the first inning. Instead, he recovered and threw his most pitches since coming stateside in 2018. Ohtani allowed two runs, struck out eight and fired 117 pitches in seven innings...
MLBLone Star Ball

48-88 - DJ Peters plays the hits as Rangers wallop Angels 7-3

The Texas Rangers scored seven big ones while the Anaheim Angels managed a meager three runs. The Rangers avoided the embarrassment of losing to a pitcher named Junk pitching in his MLB debut today thanks in part to a powerful outburst from DJ Peters and seven total runs of offense.
SportsTexarkana Gazette

Rangers score over Angels in 7-3 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. — DJ Peters homered twice, had a career-high four hits and drove in four runs, and Taylor Hearn pitched seven innings of seven-hit ball as Texas snapped a three-game skid with a win over Los Angeles. Peters hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run blast...
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani Out Of Angels Lineup Tuesday

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports Los Angeles Angels will sit Shohei Ohtani for Tuesday’s matchup with the San Diego Padres. https://twitter.com/JeffFletcherOCR/status/1435360281656389633. Ohtani will sit out of the matchup, with the Angeles headed to a National League ballpark, limiting the opportunity for the designated hitter. Ohtani last played...
MLBPosted by
Times Leader

Padres’ Blake Snell loses gem in 7th inning against Angels

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels before walking two batters and allowing a two-out, two-run single to Jo Adell on his 96th pitch. Snell was trying for the majors’ ninth no-hitter...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Gross Moment At Orioles Game On Monday

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a horrific season and currently own the worst record in Major League Baseball. It’s nothing new for the Orioles, which are one of the worst organizations in baseball over the past few years. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that fans are looking for other things to do while at Orioles games.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy