(Alliance News) - Economic growth fears, coupled with worries that monetary policy could soon tighten, sent European equities into the red on Wednesday. Markets are still reeling from Friday's eye-popping US jobs report miss. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out further tax rises after announcing a GBP12 billion-a-year levy to fund health and social care. Focus also turns to the European Central Bank, which announces its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.