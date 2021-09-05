Sunday newspaper round-up: Melrose Industries, Rolls Royce, Flutter Entertainment

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Afentra PLC - upstream operator in Africa with carried interest in Odewayne block onshore southwestern Somaliland - Sees pretax loss in six months to June 30 widen to USD2.4 million from USD866,000 a year ago. Administrative costs more than double to USD2.5 million from USD1.1 million. "2021 has been an eventful period during which we have established Afentra plc and set the company on an exciting strategic path. The market drivers for the energy transition across Africa are presenting a wide range of compelling opportunities and we believe that our proven operating track record, focused ESG agenda, strong balance sheet and supportive shareholder base put us in a unique position to capitalise on these opportunities," says company. In March 2021 the Company shifted focus to support a responsible energy transition in Africa by establishing itself as a credible partner for divesting international oil companies and host governments. The company is specifically targeting producing assets and discovered resources in Africa.