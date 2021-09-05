Sunday newspaper round-up: Melrose Industries, Rolls Royce, Flutter Entertainment

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Sharecast News) - The boss of one of Britain's major engineering groups has urged ministers not to intervene in a flurry of US takeovers of British companies, saying the UK must protect its reputation as an open, trading economy. Simon Peckham, chief executive of the FTSE 100 giant Melrose Industries, said that rather than fretting over British corporate gems being owned by foreign buyers, the UK should be encouraging home-grown firms to buy up companies abroad. - Sunday Times.

#Flutter Entertainment#Melrose Industries#Sunday Newspaper#Rolls Royce#Sharecast News#British#Ftse#Sunday Times Engineering#Rolls Royce#Power Systems#Times Marks Spencer#European#Eu#Iwg#Regus Plc#Oxycontin#Purdue Pharma#Americans#The Serious Fraud Office#The Sunday Telegraph
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Speedy Hire says trade meets expectations; invests in fleet

Speedy Hire PLC - Merseyside, England-based tool, equipment and plant hire company - Says positive momentum from the start of the financial year has continued through August, with the company trading in line with its expectations. In August, core hire revenue in the UK and Ireland was up 4% year-on-year and 3% ahead of the financial year to date. Notes that overheads remain tightly controlled. Net debt was GBP43 million at the end of August, the company says, indicating an increase of around 30% from GBP33.2 million on March 31.
BusinessLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Cohort gets contract extension; IQGeo wins new deal

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Cohort PLC - technology firm - Says its subsidiary MASS Consultants Ltd has been awarded a further two-year extension to the joint command & staff training contract for the UK armed forces' strategic command. The contract extension has a value of over GBP11 million and is deliverable evenly over two years, commencing in July 2022.
BusinessMetro International

Ford to end manufacturing in India, take $2 billion hit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing in India and take a hit of about $2 billion as it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave a major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The decision by Ford comes...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Fair Oaks Inc21 Share News (FAIR)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Afentra PLC - upstream operator in Africa with carried interest in Odewayne block onshore southwestern Somaliland - Sees pretax loss in six months to June 30 widen to USD2.4 million from USD866,000 a year ago. Administrative costs more than double to USD2.5 million from USD1.1 million. "2021 has been an eventful period during which we have established Afentra plc and set the company on an exciting strategic path. The market drivers for the energy transition across Africa are presenting a wide range of compelling opportunities and we believe that our proven operating track record, focused ESG agenda, strong balance sheet and supportive shareholder base put us in a unique position to capitalise on these opportunities," says company. In March 2021 the Company shifted focus to support a responsible energy transition in Africa by establishing itself as a credible partner for divesting international oil companies and host governments. The company is specifically targeting producing assets and discovered resources in Africa.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Ford Ending Production in India — U.S. Buyers Will Be Impacted

Ford Motor Co. will halt all manufacturing operations in India — a move that will cost it about $2 billion. Ford becomes the latest manufacturer to end production in the once-promising country, the world’s second most populous. General Motors initially closed its sales network and then, in 2017, ended halted production, as well. Echoing its rival, Ford said it simply couldn’t find a way to keep its factories running profitably. But Ford does plan to maintain an Indian sales network.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Morgan Stanley boldly sidesteps record India IPO

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Morgan Stanley has become the talk of the town in Mumbai financial circles. The investment bank run by James Gorman decided not to pitch for a role on what is set to be India’s biggest initial public offering, for state-owned Life Insurance Corp. Many bankers threw...
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks fall ahead of ECB as UK tax plan in focus

(Alliance News) - Economic growth fears, coupled with worries that monetary policy could soon tighten, sent European equities into the red on Wednesday. Markets are still reeling from Friday's eye-popping US jobs report miss. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out further tax rises after announcing a GBP12 billion-a-year levy to fund health and social care. Focus also turns to the European Central Bank, which announces its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Kainos Group Share News

IN BRIEF: Kainos Group Director McCann's associate sells shares. (Sharecast News) - Analysts at Canaccord Genuity hiked their target price on software firm Kainos from 1,515.0p to 1,765.0p on Wednesday, stating margin normalisation now looked set to begin. Kainos expects revenue ahead of market consensus on strong demand. (Sharecast News)...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Optima Health prepares for London AIM float later in September

(Alliance News) - Optima Health Group PLC on Wednesday said it was planning to start trading in London in late September. Optima Health is a provider of technology enabled corporate health and wellbeing solutions. The company said it aims to empower organisations to bring out the best in their people,...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: Somero, Winkworth see bumper interim performances

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. M Winkworth PLC - London-based residential real estate agencies franchiser - Reports pretax profit of GBP2.0 million for the six months to June 30, up four-fold from GBP461,000 a year ago. Revenue doubles to GBP5.2 million from GBP2.5 million. Increases interim dividend payout to 8.30 pence per share from 3.08p last year. "We have seen a significant upturn in activity in the rental market as the return to work brings tenants back to London and houses in outer London recover to their pre-pandemic rents. We expect central London flats rents to follow suit over the coming year as international clients, students and young professionals return... While we remain open to exploring small acquisitions at the right price, our focus remains firmly on expanding the network selectively," says company. Shares in Winkworth rise 9.2% to 207.50 pence each in London on Wednesday.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Abdn.asn Inc Share News (AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd - investment firm - Says at extraordinary general meeting of the company held on Wednesday, the proposed special resolutions were approved by shareholders. As a result, from the start of 2022, the company intends to become tax resident in the UK and join the UK's investment trust regime in order to benefit from the double tax treaty arrangements that the UK currently has in place with some of the jurisdictions in which the company invests.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks fall ahead of ECB policy announcement

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell in early trade on Thursday following downbeat US and Asian sessions, as investors eyed the latest policy announcement from the European Central Bank. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.8% at 7,035.87. Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said: "The European Central...
Financial Reportstheedgemarkets.com

Sea aims to raise US$6.3 billion in 2021’s biggest equity deal

(Sept 9): Sea Ltd. aims to raise US$6.3 billion in the largest equity offering of the year, a deal that will propel a global expansion and acquisitions for Southeast Asia’s largest company. The online gaming and e-commerce firm backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. is offering 11 million shares, a stake...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

TP ICAP Share News (TCAP)

IN BRIEF: TP ICAP Non-Executive Mark Hemsley acquires shares. LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks fall as investors eye ECB rate decision. LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks drift lower with eyes on ECB. 7 Sep 21 12:11. TOP NEWS: TP ICAP interim earnings slump amid subdued trading volumes. 7 Sep 21 09:12. LONDON...
GamblingLife Style Extra

TOP NEWS: 888 confirms talks over William Hill European business

(Alliance News) - 888 Holdings PLC on Tuesday confirmed that the gambling firm is in advanced talks with Caesars Entertainment to buy William Hill's assets outside of the US. Gibraltar-headquartered 888 said that there could be "no certainty that these advanced discussions will result in a transaction", but that a further announcement would be made when appropriate.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London close: Stocks weaker as Johnson confirms tax hike

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in the red on Tuesday, following gains in the previous session, as investors mulled Boris Johnson's announcement of £12bn in tax hikes. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.53% at 7,149.37, and the FTSE 250 was 0.62% weaker at 24,097.48. Sterling was weaker...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-93% of the STOXX in the red

Sept 8 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. 93% OF THE STOXX IN THE RED (0736 GMT) With over nine out of each ten stocks on the STOXX 600. posting losses...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Time to join the green bond gang

Sept 8 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters. reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. TIME TO JOIN THE GREEN BOND GANG (0653 GMT) As governments get back to business with debt issuance after the summer break, there's.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: IntegraFin founder sells for charitable purposes

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Marechale Capital PLC - London-based investor - Chief Executive Officer Patrick Booth-Clibborn sells 3 million shares at an average price of 2.75 pence...

