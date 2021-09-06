CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers shock Cards 6-5

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E023d_0bnasALp00
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

MILWAUKEE — Daniel Vogelbach relishes having the opportunity to change the complexion of a game with one swing of the bat.

He made the most of that chance Sunday and delivered one of the most memorable moments in the Milwaukee Brewers’ charmed season.

Vogelbach delivered a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the NL Central-leading Brewers a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I enjoy being in those situations, whether I fail or whether I succeed,” Vogelbach said after hitting his first career walk-off homer and the first by any Brewers player this season.

“As a competitor, you always want to be in those situations and be the guy that steps up to the plate in that situation. I’m just happy that I was able to come through for the guys who grinded all game,” he said.

Reyes (5-8) entered the game after the Brewers had loaded the bases off Giovanny Gallegos. Vogelbach hit a 1-0 pitch high above the outstretched arm of right fielder Dylan Carlson, who made a leaping attempt in front of the wall.

Vogelbach was mobbed at home plate and got doused with the contents of a Gatorade bucket. He just rejoined the team Wednesday after spending over two months on the injured list while healing his hamstring.

During his time away, the Brewers acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez, a move that changed Vogelbach’s role with the team.

“Vogey has come back and he’s got kind of a different job,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “In one sense, it’s a shame because he got hurt. We made an acquisition to cover for it and he’s done a nice job. So, for now, this is his job, being a bat off the bench. To deliver in that way and you don’t get a big sample of opportunities is a real credit to him.”

Milwaukee’s comeback extended its NL Central lead to 11 games over Cincinnati and dealt a major blow to the Cardinals, who are chasing a wild-card berth. The Cardinals capped a 5-5 road trip and now begin a seven-game home stand against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati.

“We’ve just got to figure out a way to get back on the horse and get back after it,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “It’s a discouraging one. We played outstanding baseball this whole road trip. We’d like to have a little bit more to show for it. The strong survive. We’ve got to continue to be strong and go out and get the best we’ve got with what we have.”

The Brewers trailed 5-1 before starting their comeback against Gallegos, who began the ninth after getting the final two outs in the eighth.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a leadoff double and scored on Luke Maile’s single to make it 5-2. Jace Peterson’s double and Eduardo Escobar’s walk loaded the bases with one out.

Then Vogelbach hit his first homer since June 14.

Miguel Sánchez (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the victory. Milwaukee’s Pablo Reyes celebrated his 28th birthday by hitting his first homer of the season.

Tyler O’Neill had three hits, including a home run, for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader added a two-run double on a slow roller that got past Brewers third baseman Eduardo Escobar. Starter Jon Lester allowed one run in just 5 1/3 innings to help the Cardinals take the lead over All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes.

“The first eight innings were about as good of baseball as you’d want to play,” Shildt said.

But the Cardinals left 14 men on base and couldn’t put the game out of reach. The Brewers eventually made them pay.

Milwaukee loaded the bases in the eighth, but first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ended the threat by snaring a liner to rob Christian Yelich of an extra-base hit that could have brought home three runs.

“After that line drive gets caught with Yeli, it feels like that was your shot,” Counsell said. “It’s deflating when that ball gets caught. It feels like it should be 5-4 and the ninth inning is going to be a tough inning. But the guys did a great job, starting with Jackie, putting together a tough ninth inning. Just having tough at-bats against a good pitcher. That set it up for Vogey’s heroics.”

Trainer’s room

Brewers SS Willy Adames went on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain. The Brewers recalled utilityman Tim Lopes from Triple-A Nashville.

Cardinals: Start a four-game home series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday afternoon. RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 4.41 ERA) pitches for the Cardinals. The Dodgers will start RHP Max Scherzer (12-4, 2.40).

Brewers: Open a three-game home series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon. Brandon Woodruff (9-4, 2.35) pitches for the Brewers and Zack Wheeler (11-9, 3.01) starts for the Phillies in a matchup of All-Star right-handers.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Luke Maile
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
Person
Dylan Carlson
Person
Jace Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#Nl Central Leading#The St Louis Cardinals#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Brewers Third#Brewers Ss Willy Adames#The Philadelphia Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brewers beat Cards on Daniel Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam

Daniel Vogelbach hit a walk-off grand slam to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 Sunday. The Brewers (84-54) took two of three games from the Cardinals (69-66), who carried a 5-1 lead into the ninth inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a ground rule double off...
MLBDerrick

Vogelbach's pinch-hit slam in 9th leads Brewers past Cards

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Reyes (5-8) entered the game after the Brewers had loaded the bases off...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-White Sox game

With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides. On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park...
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Moves to restricted list

Gregorius (paternity) was transferred to the restricted list Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Gregorius was placed on the paternity list Sunday, but he'll be away from the team beyond the three-day maximum, prompting the move to the restricted list. The 31-year-old is with his family in Curacao, and it's unclear when he's expected to rejoin the Phillies.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: 3 Reasons Why The Brewers Can Re-Sign Eduardo Escobar

Eduardo Escobar was by far the best trade deadline pick-up by the Milwaukee Brewers. The team hit a bit of bad luck with both relievers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, but the Brewers have been getting hit with the injury bug all season. Escobar himself was on the 10 Day-injured list from August 24th until September 3rd after acquiring him on July 30th.
MLBwsau.com

Brewers Injury Update

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed shortstop Willy Adames on the 10 day IL on Sunday after he aggravated his left quadriceps strain on Saturday. The injury has been nagging Adames since mid-August and the thinking is to get him healthy by the end of the season for the playoff run.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBPosted by
Q985

Illinois Woman Can’t Escape Nose-Picking Moment at Cubs v. Brewers Game

THE SETTING: (THE FORMER) MILLER PARK. It is anything but surprising to see a large presence of Chicago Cubs fans at Miller Park (now known as American Family Field) when the team is visiting the Milwaukee Brewers. In the see of ugly Brew-crew colors, the red and blue Cubs clothing is very noticeable.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Injury News

After an incredible stretch of baseball in August, the New York Yankees have been going through a rough patch to start September. To make matters worse, their pitching rotation has been depleted by injuries. Just a few days after All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole suffered a hamstring injury, the Yankees announced...
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers beat Twins 6-2

AP Sports Writer MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run as the Milwaukee Brewers muscled their way out of a three-game losing streak and beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Aaron Ashby recorded his first major league win. Luis Urias also homered, and Kolten Wong hit a two-run double for the Brewers. Their first seven hits went for extra bases to help stop their first losing streak longer than two games since the All-Star break. Griffin Jax took the loss. Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer for the Twins.
BaseballKESQ

Twins outlast Brewers, rain in 6-4 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó drove in a pair of runs and the Minnesota Twins outlasted the rain and the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 victory. After Minnesota saw its 4-0 lead disappear, the Twins went back up 5-4 in the sixth inning when Andrelton Simmons hit into a double play that drove in Sanó. Josh Donaldson had an RBI double in the seventh. Rain fell on and off throughout the game, but never caused a stoppage in play. It fell heaviest during the bottom of the eighth. Caleb Thielbar threw two scoreless innings in relief to get the win. It’s the first time the Brewers have lost three in a row since before the All-Star break.
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Urias not in Brewers' Tuesday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Urias is being replaced at shortstop by Willy Adames against Giants starter Johnny Cueto. In 462 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .244 batting average with a .772 OPS, 18 home runs,...
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-2

The Milwaukee Brewers were looking to get out of Minneapolis with at least one win in their series against the Minnesota Twins. Fortunately for them, they were able to get it, and they took the series finale, 6-2. Aaron Ashby got the start for the Brew Crew, and he was...
MLBTwinkie Town

Brewers 6, Twins 2: If a tree falls in the northwoods

The classic question: If a tree falls in the forest, and no one is around, will anyone hear it?. Also: If a man says something in the forest, and there is no woman around, will he still be wrong?. Also, also: Something about the pope pooping and bears in funny...
MLBCBS 58

Brewers fall to Giants, 5-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco's four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 to avoid a four-game sweep. A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers continue to roll as they beat the Giants, 5-2

The Milwaukee Brewers came into tonight’s action hoping to win their fourth game in a row, and their third straight against the San Francisco Giants. Well they got it as they won, 5-2. In the top of the first, it looked like Kevin Gausman would be mowing down Brewers’ hitters...

Comments / 0

Community Policy