Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 558 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Dudleyville to 10 miles north of Oracle to 17 miles north of Saddlebrooke to 18 miles southwest of Kearny, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Tortolita, Dudleyville, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Picacho Peak State Park, Catalina State Park, Red Rock, Campo Bonito, Dove Mountain, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH