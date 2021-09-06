CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 17:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.

