Nintendo is apparently looking to expand its Nintendo Switch Online game collection by adding both Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its paid online service. Currently the only retro game platforms supported on Nintendo Switch Online are the Nintendo Entertainment System which was released in 1983 and the Super Nintendo which was released back in 1990. The site claims its sources have also told them other platforms are also on the cards, which seems fairly obvious, however they wouldn’t state what’s beyond the Game Boy and Game Boy Color games on the Nintendo Switch Online service. It should be noted that Eurogamer did make a big error in 2016 by saying that GameCube games are coming to the Switch. Still, Game Boy Color and the Game Boy do seem fairly likely.