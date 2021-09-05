Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Troy Nehls to visit Kenosha

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will be in Kenosha on Sunday, Sept. 12, for a fundraiser at the Kenosha Country Club. The event is limited to just 15 couples at $7,500 a couple. On Monday, Sept. 13., U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, will be in Kenosha for a fundraiser at the country club. The event starts at 7 a.m. with a breakfast, and 8 a.m. golf and lunch afterwards. Jordan and Nehls will speak and take audience questions.