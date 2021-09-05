CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Home reality shows far from reality

thelandonline.com
 5 days ago

Reality TV home improvement shows are enjoyable to watch, so long as you’re not pulled into believing their alternative reality. I’ve been a fan of “This Old House” since it first aired with original host Bob Vila in 1979. It had gifted woodworkers such as Norm Abram and other craftsmen who respected renovating old homes to their historical origins. What they did and the show still does are restorations beyond what most homeowners would undertake — by which I mean you’d need gobs of money to do it.

www.thelandonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
Person
Norm Abram
Person
Bob Vila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Home Improvement#Interior Design#Old House#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
TV & VideosPosted by
ForConstructionPros.com

I Got Paid to Watch a Reality Show About Concrete

Just about halfway through 2021, I finally did it; I cut the cable and went streaming only. There were a few minor inconveniences but the monthly cost is drastically less. The biggest loss: I miss History Channel's Forged In Fire. I'm not here to pitch the show but the premise is four knifemakers are challenged to create a new knife set in strict predetermined parameters by a set of judges. Each episode is different and I think they're on their 9th season or so. This is what reality TV should be—not people yelling at each other, not voting each other off to go to a hotel, but a representation of the skill the many people in the trades have to offer. You can find a similar display from shows like Iron Chef, the many baking shows out there, and the discontinued Face-Off (a personal favorite from the Sci-Fi channel).
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Deep Blue: From Reality to Holleywood - Trailer

No player in professional sports has traveled the path of Jesse Holley. Never before or since has a player made an NFL roster from a reality TV show. But what few people know was how a treacherous upbringing that included a world of drugs and violence would prepare him for the toughest of obstacles. And when his opportunity presented itself, Holley was ready to strike, allowing him to turn his wildest dreams into his own reality.
Food & DrinksLake Charles American Press

The Bekery offers ‘a little escape from reality’

Rebekah Hoffpauir is a professional who takes her business and the satisfaction of her customers personally — perhaps to the point of being a slave to perfection — a happy arrangement for anyone who has ever bitten into one of her blueberry biscuits, classic quiche, community-renowned cinnamon rolls or — Hoffpauir’s personal favorite for now — lemon-curd cruffins. Cruffins are muffin-shaped croissants.
TV & Videosasapland.com

Michael Bisping Will Host Reality Show on Netflix

Netflix will feature the reality show of the Charlize Theron. A host of the show is newly introduced UFC Hall of Famer. Yes, Upcoming Netflix reality show will be host by Michael Bisping. Recently, He is got the entry in UFC Hall of Fame. Bisping is not in the ring since 2017. But he is busy with the fighting competitions.
TV SeriesAdWeek

Ikea Made a Reality Show That Traps Contestants in the 1990s

Nineties nostalgia might be popular right now, but how would you cope if you were actually transported to that decade? This is the premise of a new Spanish reality show, in which young contestants have to live in a replica of a ’90s house, with none of the modern amenities they are used to.
TV & VideosThe Drum

Ad of the Day: Life without Ikea depicted in 90s reality show

Will a generation that doesn’t know life without Ikea survive in a house from the past? Six reality show contestants found out in a Big Brother-style show dubbed ‘Trapped in the 90s’. Blurring the line between reality, fiction and advertising, the series was created by McCann Spain in celebration of...
Burlington, IAPosted by
K92.3

Jake Watched A Trashy Reality Show And LOVED It…NOT

It's almost Halloween (technically) and that means it's time to watch something that will send shivers down your spine...reality tv. Jake challenged me to watch a movie that you picked, and since you are incredibly cruel you made me watch Sinister. I did end up enjoying it (when I wasn't hiding behind my hands). However, it was no easy task to get me to watch a horror film since I'm easily spooked...
Golftheasburycollegian.com

Asbury golfer to premiere on reality TV show

Tomorrow, senior Eleni Buss will appear on a golf reality show called Member Skills Challenge (MSC). The show will run tomorrow at 9:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago and can be streamed on Hulu. Over the summer, Buss was given the opportunity to be a part of MSC. “My dad...
TV Showstalentrecap.com

Kardashians’ Got Talent: How Many Shows Have the Reality Stars Competed On?

America’s favorite reality TV family is really something else. When some would automatically say the Kardashians aren’t good at anything other than being rich, I beg to differ. Individually, members of this celebrity family have tried to show America that they are talented. It just didn’t always go over so well.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Claire Sweeney feels like reality show 'guinea pig'

Claire Sweeney thinks she's a reality TV "guines pig"- after appearing on the first series of both 'Strictly' and 'Celebrity Big Brother'. Claire Sweeney has joked she's a reality show "guinea pig". The 50-year-old presenter was a contestant on the first series of both 'Celebrity Big Brother' and 'Strictly Come...
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy