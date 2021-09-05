Home reality shows far from reality

Just about halfway through 2021, I finally did it; I cut the cable and went streaming only. There were a few minor inconveniences but the monthly cost is drastically less. The biggest loss: I miss History Channel's Forged In Fire. I'm not here to pitch the show but the premise is four knifemakers are challenged to create a new knife set in strict predetermined parameters by a set of judges. Each episode is different and I think they're on their 9th season or so. This is what reality TV should be—not people yelling at each other, not voting each other off to go to a hotel, but a representation of the skill the many people in the trades have to offer. You can find a similar display from shows like Iron Chef, the many baking shows out there, and the discontinued Face-Off (a personal favorite from the Sci-Fi channel).