Home reality shows far from reality
Reality TV home improvement shows are enjoyable to watch, so long as you’re not pulled into believing their alternative reality. I’ve been a fan of “This Old House” since it first aired with original host Bob Vila in 1979. It had gifted woodworkers such as Norm Abram and other craftsmen who respected renovating old homes to their historical origins. What they did and the show still does are restorations beyond what most homeowners would undertake — by which I mean you’d need gobs of money to do it.www.thelandonline.com
