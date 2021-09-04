CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose Park, IL

Number of teachers pledging to teach Critical Race Theory in Melrose Park stagnates at two

By West Cook News
West Cook News
 6 days ago

There were no new teachers in Melrose Park who signed the pledge on Sep. 3, according to an online pledge from the Zinn Education Project. The pledge was signed by no teachers on Sep. 2, the day before. It now has two pledges from Melrose Park teachers. They’re one of...

westcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Education
State
South Dakota State
State
Texas State
City
Melrose Park, IL
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
City
Tennessee, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#American#The Freedom Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Brookings, SDKELOLAND TV

SDSU poll shows division between people on vaccine passports

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A poll from South Dakota State University shows just how divided people are when it comes to vaccine passports. New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco now require you to show proof of vaccination to enter many businesses. Governor Kristi Noem signed an Executive Order...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Georgia StatePosted by
Health

Georgia Couple Dies of COVID-19 Within Hours of Each Other, Leaving 2 Teenage Children Behind

A married couple has died of COVID-19 within hours of each other, leaving behind their two children. Martin and Trina Daniel, who had been married for over two decades, both died July 6 after their whole family contracted the virus in June, ABC News reports. Martin, 53, died at home while Trina, 49, died later that night after being hospitalized. They were not vaccinated.
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Top Jimmy Carter aide says Biden admin is 'reminiscent of reliving' Carter years

A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is "reminiscent of reliving" the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration. Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to "catch a break" amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Parasite Has Been Found In The United States

According to the CDC, the parasite (named Naegleria Fowleri) causes a brain infection and has been found in Texas, California, and other warm states. After swimming in central Texas, Laci and John's 10-year-old daughter Lily developed a fever and headache. But after doctors ran several tests, they discovered her symptoms were caused by a brain-eating amoeba (parasite) named Naegleria Fowleri. Sadly, Lily passed away in a Fort-Worth hospital a week later.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy