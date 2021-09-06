CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seager's double keys 11th inning rally, Mariners top D-backs

Lancaster Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift the Seattle Mariners over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep. The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and continued to make up ground in the AL...

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Miguel Montero
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
David Peralta
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Ty France
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#The Red Sox#Diamondbacks#The National League#Triple A Reno#Astros#Chase Field#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slaps 31st home run

Seager went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals. Seager reached base safely three times capped off by a game-winning two-run homer off Tyler Zuber in the seventh inning. It was his ninth home run in the month of August. The 33-year-old is slashing .216/.209/.455 with a team-leading 31 long balls, 85 RBI and 60 runs scored in 542 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Rejoins lineup

Seager (back) will start at third base and bat third Sunday against the Royals. Seager sat out Saturday's 4-2 loss with back tightness, but the Mariners never seemed concerned that the issue would result in him missing additional action. Assuming Seager comes out of Sunday's series finale without any setbacks, fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable with keeping him in lineups ahead of the Mariners' upcoming six-game week.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Battling back tightness

Seager's day off Saturday against the Royals is due to back tightness, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. Seager rarely finds himself on the bench, and it turns out that he wasn't simply due for a routine off day Saturday but is instead working through a seemingly minor injury. The Mariners have yet to decide whether or not he's available off the bench, but the fact that it's at least a possibility he appears in some capacity may hint that he isn't in for a long absence.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Seager starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon

Seattle Mariners infielder Kyle Seager is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Seager is getting the nod at third base while batting third in the order against Royals starter Brady Singer. Our models project Seager for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Phillies work 11 innings for first win over D-backs

Jean Segura hit a walk-off single to right field in the 11th inning, lifting the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Friday. Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and doubled, and Brad Miller added a two-run, game-tying home run for Philadelphia in the 10th inning. Ketel Marte...
MLBkion546.com

Astros rally late against former teammate, top Mariners 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston’s eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3. Houston’s win was another blow to Seattle’s waffling playoff hopes. The Mariners have lost four of five on their current homestand, dropped 8½ back of the Astros in the division and failed to make up a game on Boston in the wild card. Tucker had an RBI single to score Yuli Gurriel. Tucker stole second and Meyers came through with the key hit. Houston has won five of six.
MLBOlympian

In 11th season, Seager takes on new role as mentor: “he’s an inspiration”

Kyle Seager’s swing produced two runs for the Mariners on Sunday, and his words produced a third. When Jarred Kelenic dug his feet into the batter’s box an inning before Seager’s game-clinching two-run blast, he knew that this battle would not be the last. With two strikes and two outs, the 22-year-old found a two-seamer hanging over the heart of the plate, courtesy of Kansas City’s Brady Singer.
MLBESPN

Snell pulled after 7 no-hit innings, Padres beat D-backs 3-0

PHOENIX -- — Blake Snell blew through seven no-hit innings, making things tough on the Arizona batters — and his own manager. San Diego skipper Jayce Tingler pulled Snell after 107 pitches with a no-hitter in progress, and the Diamondbacks broke up the bid in the eighth Tuesday night in the Padres' 3-0 victory.
MLBBirmingham Star

Mariners' Marco Gonzales bids for two-way success vs. D-backs

A couple of years ago in a game in Pittsburgh, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais gave Marco Gonzales the take sign on a 3-1 pitch. That isn't uncommon for an American League pitcher, who rarely gets to bat, playing in an interleague game in a National League park. Gonzales took...
NFLazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #136: 9/3 vs. Mariners

J.P. Crawford - SS Nick Ahmed - SS Mitch Haniger - RF Ketel Marte - CF The Mariners show up to Chase, just about holding on to the fringes of the wild-card race in the American League. They currently sit four games back of the Boston Red Sox for the second WC, but Fangraphs give them only a 3.3% chance of the post-season. That unlikely feat would end their playoff-less streak at 20 years. The last time they made it was 2001 - Seattle outfielder Jarred Kelenic was aged two - when they went 116-46 and still didn’t make the World Series. Still, even if they don’t, if they go 18-12 down the stretch, they will get their first 90-win season since 2003. The six games against the Diamondbacks between now and next Sunday, likely represent their best chance to get a running start on that mark.
MLBMLB

D-backs' celebration soured by M's rally

PHOENIX -- The 2001 World Series banner hangs in the rafters at Chase Field far above the wall in left-center field. There are five division championship banners and a Wild Card one that are crowded around one another, but the World Series banner sits separate. It's a reminder of what...
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

Seager spoils D-backs’ 2001 World Series 20th anniversary celebration

The 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks resiliently came back from a three games to two deficit to defeat the mighty New York Yankees in the World Series. On Saturday at Chase Field, as the organization celebrated the 20th anniversary of the title, the D-backs (45-92) could not find the magic of the title team, losing 8-5 to the Seattle Mariners (74-62).
MLBSeattle Times

Kyle Seager’s home run helps Mariners avoid four-game sweep by Royals

With their postseason hopes taking a painful combination of body blows and haymakers over the past three days, most of them coming from the bat of Salvador Perez, the Mariners came into Sunday’s game needing a victory to stop their slide from relevance. In their time of desperation, the one...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Seager hits 2 HRs, slugs Mariners past D-backs

PHOENIX — Kyle Seager’s 33rd homer this season at 33 years old was one for the highlight reel, flying over the right-center field fence and landing in the swimming pool at Chase Field to push the Seattle Mariners to an 8-5 win Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his 11th...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Drives in six Saturday

Seager went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and six RBI in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday. The veteran third baseman plated six of Seattle's eight runs in the contest, blasting a three-run homer in each of the first and sixth innings. It was Seager's second multi-homer game this season, and the six RBI tied a career high. The 33-year-old is up to a career-best 33 homers on the campaign, 12 of which have come against left-hander hurlers. Though his batting average sits at a lowly .214, Seager's power and run production -- he has 91 RBI on the campaign -- have helped him remain a viable fantasy asset.
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Rookie Kelenic leads Mariners past D-backs

PHOENIX — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday. Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy