New details leaked this week about the contents of The Book of Boba Fett. This is a series of episodic productions that’ll appear on Disney+ very much like The Mandalorian, starting this December. The Book of Boba Fett started its run at the tail end of the last episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian with Boba Fett and Fennec Shand blasting their way into the palace that was once run by Jabba the Hutt. This is only the beginning of the bloodshed.