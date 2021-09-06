The Latest: Svitolina tops Halep to reach US Open quarters

Over the weekend, Daniil Medvedev won his first US Open against Novak Djokovic. 25 year old Medvedev became the third Russian to win a major singles title and the ninth different US Open men’s singles champion of the last 14 years when he beat Djokovic and ended his hopes of completing a calendar grand slam. After his victory he thanked his friends, family and fans for giving him energy throughout the week and wished his wife a happy anniversary. Medvedev also praised Djokovic for his accomplishments and said “for me, you are the greatest tennis player in the history.” Djokovic had been trying to win a record 21st grand slam title and complete the first men’s calendar grand slam. Rod Laver was the last person to do that when he won an Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 1969.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO