Seager’s double keys 11th inning rally, Mariners top D-backs

By DAVID BRANDT
The State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift the Seattle Mariners over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep. The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and continued to make up ground in the AL playoff race. Seattle...

