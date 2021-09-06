CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seminole County, FL

UPDATE: Winter Park man reported missing found safe, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481qy1_0bnanw6I00
Seminole County deputies search for missing man near Ocala National Forest

Update:

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies confirmed Sunday night that Joseph Prevose has been located in good health.

Original report:

Deputies in Seminole County are looking for help to find a man last seen Saturday night.

Winter Park resident Joseph Prevose, 89, was last seen at his home and has recently begun to exhibit signs of forgetfulness, deputies said.

Investigators said he is driving a 2018 white Ford EcoSport with Florida tag LCKG04.

Deputies said he may be somewhere near the Ocala National Forest.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
47K+
Followers
62K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Seminole County, FL
Crime & Safety
Winter Park, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Winter Park, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: 2 girls fatally stabbed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — Two girls are dead from fatal stab wounds and their mother is in critical condition after an incident at a Phoenix apartment, authorities said Wednesday. The victims, a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old whose names are being withheld by police until next-of-kin notification, were found by authorities at about 6 p.m. MST, KPHO reported. The children were originally identified, but police asked for their names to be withdrawn until relatives could be contacted, the television station reported.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Louisiana man caught on video faking Tesla hit-and-run in gas station parking lot

SLIDELL, La. — A Louisiana man learned a valuable lesson last week: If you mess with a Tesla, it just might tattle on you. Slidell police officials reported that patrol officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the EZ-Pick convenience store on Fremaux Avenue. There they found Arthur Bates Jr., who told the officers a Tesla parked outside the store had backed into him as he walked behind it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy