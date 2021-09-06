UPDATE: Winter Park man reported missing found safe, deputies say

Seminole County deputies search for missing man near Ocala National Forest

Update:

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies confirmed Sunday night that Joseph Prevose has been located in good health.

Original report:

Deputies in Seminole County are looking for help to find a man last seen Saturday night.

Winter Park resident Joseph Prevose, 89, was last seen at his home and has recently begun to exhibit signs of forgetfulness, deputies said.

Investigators said he is driving a 2018 white Ford EcoSport with Florida tag LCKG04.

Deputies said he may be somewhere near the Ocala National Forest.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

