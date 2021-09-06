Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MST The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.