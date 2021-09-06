Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 555 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
