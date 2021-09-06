CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 555 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Catalina Foothills, AZ
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
City
Tanque Verde, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#17 55 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 7:16 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 2.8 1.4 1.3 0 Minor 09/07 PM 2.3 0.9 0.8 0 None 10/07 AM 1.9 0.5 0.5 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.1 0.7 0.5 0 None 11/08 AM 2.0 0.6 0.7 0 None 11/10 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 None
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.8 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.0 0.6 0.4 0 None 11/08 AM 1.8 0.4 0.5 0 None
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Gilmer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southwestern Gilmer and northwestern Braxton Counties through 445 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arnoldsburg, or near Grantsville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grantsville, Gassaway, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Shock, Millstone, Frametown, Wilsie, Rosedale, Mount Zion, Exchange, Orma, Nicut, Stumptown, Cedarville and Normantown. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 50 and 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Anne Arundel and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Western Loudoun. * Until 4 AM EDT early this morning. * Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected tonight. Average rainfall amounts of one-half to one inch is expected. However, thunderstorms will contain very heavy rainfall with rainfall rates around 1 to 3 inches per hour. Localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible. * Heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash-flooding in urban areas.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Menard County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schleicher by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schleicher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schleicher County through 800 PM CDT At 735 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Adams, or 14 miles southeast of Christoval, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Eldorado, Adams and The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 2084. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING BELOW 4500 FEET Temperatures will continue to cool this evening and high temperatures are expected to be a few degrees lower on Thursday, however, continue to exercise caution and keep hydrated as temperatures will still remain several degrees above normal.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schleicher by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schleicher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Schleicher County through 830 PM CDT At 802 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adams, or 12 miles northwest of Fort Mckavett, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Adams and The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 2084. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and could cause localized flooding. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service San Diego.
Essex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-100730- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0041.000000T0000Z-210910T1200Z/ /PINN4.1.ER.210902T0406Z.210904T0000Z.210910T0600Z.NO/ 322 PM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until Friday morning. * At 2:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 19.2 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM EDT Thursday was 19.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 17.9 feet early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...around Pine Brook...minor flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (2 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Stg Time Date Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.2 Thu 2 pm 18.8 18.3 Crested
Greene County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greene; Rensselaer FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN COLUMBIA, NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND SOUTHERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, although pockets of moderate rainfall will still be possible over the next couple hours. This could result in ponding of water on some roads.
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTIES At 808 PM CDT /908 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Bay Harbor, Milltown, Bayou George and Majette. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Warning for The Northwestern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia The Northwestern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 454 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Virginia Beach, Downtown Norfolk, Norfolk State University, Downtown Portsmouth, Old Dominion University, Regent University, Virginia Wesleyan University, Ocean View, Churchland, Kempsville, Deep Creek, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Ghent, Norview, Cradock, Norfolk NAS and Norfolk International. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and could cause localized flooding. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service San Diego.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 145 PM PDT. * At 104 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern Johnson Valley, or 17 miles northeast of Onyx Summit, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 146 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Barstow, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow and Lenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Southern Somerset FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Maine, including the following areas, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Southern Somerset. * Through Friday morning. * Showers and a few possible embedded thunderstorms will cross the region late this afternoon, becoming heavy at times. Locally heavy rainfall will continue into early Friday morning. Most areas will receive an inch or two of rainfall, but totals of locally three to four inches may occur.

Comments / 0

Community Policy