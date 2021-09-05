CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: A chance for clean slate as new year begins

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a hard summer. A season that started out with such promise as COVID-19 restrictions fell away wound up being filled with troubling developments. There was the tragedy of America’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. Natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires have been wreaking havoc around the country and world. It seems as if when one catastrophe ends, another begins. And Americans remain at one another’s throats over a host of issues.

