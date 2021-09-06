CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Perkins passionately explains why Kevin Durant is the best player in the world over LeBron James

Former NBA center and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA over Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. “Here’s the thing, Kevin Durant is the best player in the world, and it’s about damn time somebody dethrone King James from being the best player in the world,” Perkins said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

