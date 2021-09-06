Minoru Suzuki Lays Out Jon Moxley At AEW All Out 2021 After Moxley Defeats Satoshi Kojima
Jon Moxley has defeated a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in Satoshi Kojima and now has a whole new problem. Jon Moxley had a simple request. He wanted to be in a fight with a superstar from New Japan Pro Wrestling and on Sunday, September 5, 2021, Satoshi Kojima gave Jon Moxley that fight. Ultimately, Jon Moxley, who is the new GCW World Champion, was able to overcome the Japanese legend.www.fightful.com
