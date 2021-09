World Cup qualifiers don't get much better than Brazil vs. Argentina. That is, when the teams can actually play. The two South American heavyweights — currently No. 1 and No. 2 in the region's qualifying standings — were set to meet for the first time during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign Sunday in Sao Paulo, but officials from Brazil's ANVISA health authority interrupted the match in the 10th minute to demand that four Argentine players who traveled from the United Kingdom be deported for violating the country's health regulations. The entire Argentina team proceeded to leave the field and never reemerged from the locker room.