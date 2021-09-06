Robertsdale couple return to hurricane disaster zone with more relief supplies

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Snapshots from a disaster zone. Communities devastated by Hurricane Ida like Raceland, Valcharie and Thibodeaux, La. “We try to be good people and we try to help where we can,” says Miranda McGregor, who along with her husband Johnnie Baldridge will be making their second trip to Louisiana after collecting another trailer load of donations in Robertsdale over the weekend.