Japanese SuperStar Stuns Jon Moxley With AEW Debut

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...LIVE from Cincinnati!. We get a recap of what happened at All Out from Sunday to start the show. They go right at it before the bell rings. Rhodes gets a stomp and a boot to take the early advantage. He avoids Black's kick and hits a German suplex. Elbow to the chest as he throws Black outside. He drops Rhodes with a kick to the knee and continues to boot him as he goes back in and out. They go back in and Black locks on the grapevine. Stomps to the back of Rhodes as Black follows through with more kicks. He tosses Dustin to the ground and Rhodes struggles to continue. Black mocks Dustin as he walks around him. He catches Black and hits a lariat followed by an uppercut into a scoop slam for two. Dustin picks up Black and sunset flips him for two. Shots to the head of Black in the corner, and Black pushes him off. Running knee strike by Black gets two. He goes under the ring and pulls...Cody's boot? He throws it towards Dustin and dares him to strike with it. Rhodes throws him in the corner and hits the Canadian Destroyer for two. Rhodes limps as he gets Black up for a suplex but Black slips out of the way. Rhodes gets him in the corner and misses the Bulldog DDT. Black Mass! Black gets the three count. [**1/2] Solid match as Dustin should've been expected to give Black his greatest challenge. The next one will be where does Black go from here.