CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Japanese SuperStar Stuns Jon Moxley With AEW Debut

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the match between Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima, the former was able to pull off a major victory against his recognized opponent, but Moxley's victory here wasn't the biggest surprise of the match as none other than Minoru Suzuki made his AEW appearance at this All Out extravaganza. Starting his career in 1988, the Japanese superstar has been regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time and with good reason, making his North American All Elite Wrestling debut and blowing some major minds.

comicbook.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Emi Sakura
Person
Hikaru Shida
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Satoshi Kojima
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew World Championship#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Japanese#North American#Christian Cage Aew#Aew Women#Eddie Kingston Cm Punk#Casino Battle Royale#Rebel Diamante#Red Velvet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW All Out live results: CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

A week of AEW events in the Chicago area wraps up tonight with the biggest pay-per-view in company history. CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to the ring, facing Darby Allin. It will be Punk's first match in more than seven years. Four title matches are also set for...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Minoru Suzuki Lays Out Jon Moxley At AEW All Out 2021 After Moxley Defeats Satoshi Kojima

Jon Moxley has defeated a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in Satoshi Kojima and now has a whole new problem. Jon Moxley had a simple request. He wanted to be in a fight with a superstar from New Japan Pro Wrestling and on Sunday, September 5, 2021, Satoshi Kojima gave Jon Moxley that fight. Ultimately, Jon Moxley, who is the new GCW World Champion, was able to overcome the Japanese legend.
WWEf4wonline.com

Moxley vs. Suzuki, Ruby Soho appearance set for AEW Dynamite

After making a surprise appearance at AEW All Out, Minoru Suzuki will face Jon Moxley on Wednesday's Dynamite from Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Following Moxley's win over Satoshi Kojima Sunday, Suzuki made his way to the ring and after going face-to-face with Moxley, the two started brawling. Suzuki put Moxley in a sleeper followed by a Gotch-style piledriver to leave the former AEW Champion laying.
WWEf4wonline.com

NJPW's Minoru Suzuki confronts Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

NJPW star Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, confronting Jon Moxley following Moxley's match against Satoshi Kojima. After Moxley defeated Kojima at All Out tonight, Suzuki's "Kaze Ni Nare" theme music hit and he made his way to the ring. Moxley and Suzuki went face-to-face and then began trading forearm strikes. They tried to knock each other off their feet, then Suzuki put Moxley in a sleeper. Suzuki let go of the sleeper and laid out Moxley with a Gotch-style piledriver.
WWEComicBook

AEW All Out: Jon Moxley Picks Up Victory Over Satoshi Kojima

AEW star Jon Moxley picked up a victory against another Japanese legend, defeating Satoshi Kojima in a classic puroreso match, but was then laid out by another NJPW star Minoru Suzuki to set up another must-see match. Moxley arrived at the match wearing a GCW hoodie, a reference to his most recent championship victory. The match between Moxley and Kojima was a classic slobberknocker, with Kojima going pound for pound against Moxley despite a decent age difference. Moxley, a known purveyor of violence, gave Kojima all he could handle, blasting the veteran with nasty blows to the head and some brutal submission holds. Kojima, meanwhile, landed several of his classic moves, including the Koji-cutter. However, Kojima could not score his fabled lariat on Moxley, which directly set up the end of the match. Kojima went to hit Moxley with a lariat, but Moxley countered and then hit Kojima with two Paradigm Shifts to score the victory.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Dynamite Recap 9/8/21

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...LIVE from Cincinnati!. We get a recap of what happened at All Out from Sunday to start the show. They go right at it before the bell rings. Rhodes gets a stomp and a boot to take the early advantage. He avoids Black's kick and hits a German suplex. Elbow to the chest as he throws Black outside. He drops Rhodes with a kick to the knee and continues to boot him as he goes back in and out. They go back in and Black locks on the grapevine. Stomps to the back of Rhodes as Black follows through with more kicks. He tosses Dustin to the ground and Rhodes struggles to continue. Black mocks Dustin as he walks around him. He catches Black and hits a lariat followed by an uppercut into a scoop slam for two. Dustin picks up Black and sunset flips him for two. Shots to the head of Black in the corner, and Black pushes him off. Running knee strike by Black gets two. He goes under the ring and pulls...Cody's boot? He throws it towards Dustin and dares him to strike with it. Rhodes throws him in the corner and hits the Canadian Destroyer for two. Rhodes limps as he gets Black up for a suplex but Black slips out of the way. Rhodes gets him in the corner and misses the Bulldog DDT. Black Mass! Black gets the three count. [**1/2] Solid match as Dustin should've been expected to give Black his greatest challenge. The next one will be where does Black go from here.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki announced for Dynamite Wednesday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In his hometown of Cincinnati Wednesday night for AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley will go one on one with New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Minoru Suzuki. At the All Out PPV event on Sunday, Moxley defeated Satoshi Kojima. As Moxley celebrated in...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jon Moxley Defeats Minoru Suzuki During The AEW Dynamite Main Event

During the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley faced off against the legendary Minoru Suzuki. Moxley wound up defeating Suzuki in a hard fought battle. The end of the match saw Moxley hitting Suzuki with an elevated Paradigm Shift. You can check out some highlights...
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite live results: All Out fallout, Moxley vs. Suzuki

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will feature fallout from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. Jon Moxley's homecoming match against Minoru Suzuki has been announced for the show. Moxley defeated NJPW's Satoshi Kojima at All Out, then was confronted by Suzuki. Suzuki laid Moxley out with his Gotch-style piledriver finisher. Tonight, Moxley gets his chance for revenge in his hometown of Cincinnati.
WWE411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.8.21

September 8th, 2021 | Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. Coming off one of the best PPVs of all-time, AEW has a TON of momentum. This show also sounds good on paper, so let’s see. Dustin Rhodes (8-1 in 2021) vs. Malakai Black (3-0) No Excalibur in the booth due...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar & AJ Lee Bombshell Revealed

The former WWE star AJ Lee has last made an appearance inside the squared circle for WWE back in 2015. She had announced retirement due to serious injuries. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. Money In The Bank, Big E said that he believes there’s definitely a place for Lee in WWE. He believes that if she returns, she could potentially work the Brock Lesnar schedule.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Shawn Michaels ‘Quitting’ WWE Rumor Leaks

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels who has been with NXT operations seems to be considering quitting the brand. Billi Bhatti reported on The Nitty Gritty Dirt Show on RussosBrand.com with Vince Russo that Michaels is considering quitting his job at WWE NXT. Bhatti said:. “He’s already over working with...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks

Paul “Triple H” Levesque currently serves as the WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development while also overseeing WWE’s NXT brand and performance center. It was recently revealed by WWE on Wednesday that the former 14 time World Champion underwent a medical procedure after cardiac event. According to the statement, Levesque is expected to make a full recovery. Triple H ‘removed’ this big name from NXT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy