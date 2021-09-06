Japanese SuperStar Stuns Jon Moxley With AEW Debut
In the match between Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima, the former was able to pull off a major victory against his recognized opponent, but Moxley's victory here wasn't the biggest surprise of the match as none other than Minoru Suzuki made his AEW appearance at this All Out extravaganza. Starting his career in 1988, the Japanese superstar has been regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time and with good reason, making his North American All Elite Wrestling debut and blowing some major minds.comicbook.com
