Relationships

Dog the Bounty Hunter Ties the Knot for 6th Time: Pics Surface From the Wedding Ceremony

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane got hitched in an elaborate ceremony on September 2nd. And on Friday, TMZ leaked photos of the Colorado Springs event. “This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage,” Dog told UsWeekly ahead of the wedding. “I knew Francie was the one almost straight away. And we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”

RelationshipsPopculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple.
RelationshipsAceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Duane Chapman and his fiancee reportedly tied the knot on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado, two years after his wife Beth Chapman and her husband Bob died of cancer. AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman is officially a married man again, two years after Beth Chapman died of cancer. The "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star reportedly tied the knot with his fiancee Francie Frane on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado.
Colorado Springs, COTMZ.com

First Look Inside Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding with Francie Frane

Dog Chapman is a married man again -- after marrying Francie Frane Thursday night -- and we've got some of the first images from the intimate ceremony. The nuptials went down in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At The Hill. In photos and video, obtained by TMZ, you can see the 68-year-old reality star kiss his new bride in front of family and loved ones inside the venue.
RelationshipsPopculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Weighs in on Dad Duane's Wedding Plans

Duane "Dog" Chapman and fiancée Francie Frane are set to walk down the aisle next month, and their upcoming nuptials have the seal of approval from Chapman's daughter, "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, regardless of what fans think. More than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, Chapman announced Tuesday that he and Frane are set to marry on Thursday, Sept. 2, a date that led to plenty of comments from fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Chapman Claps Back at Sister Lyssa Defending Him Amid Family Feud

As the latest update in the Dog the Bounty Hunter's family drama, daughter Bonnie Chapman fires back at sister Lyssa Chapman over a post she made in support of her father amid several allegations Bonnie made against their dad. Lyssa attempted to show their father in a different light on Wednesday, sharing a photo of Duane "Dog" Chapman himself visibly tearing up while speaking with a fan on one of their visits taking Beth to the hospital for her throat surgery.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Stepdaughter Arrested On Serious Charges

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman lost his wife, Beth Chapman, in 2019 when she died of stage 2 throat cancer, according to People. After Beth died, Duane told the outlet that he would never marry again, explaining that the effort of becoming vulnerable with someone again wasn't worth it. "Not that I have, but you know, it's not worth it," he said. "I don't want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet."
Relationship Advicekfrxfm.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Married

Dog the Bounty Hunter marries fiancée Francie Frane in a private ceremony on Thursday. The wedding comes two years after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman. Find out the details of their intimate ceremony here.
RelationshipsPosted by
Page Six

Dog the Bounty Hunter files for marriage license amid family drama

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is moving forward with fiancée Francie Frane, recently filing for a marriage license, despite disapproval from his children. TMZ reports Chapman filed for the license Friday in the state of Colorado. Daughters Bonnie and Cecily Chapman, however, have expressed their disdain for Dog’s decision to propose to Frane just 10 months after the death of their mother, Beth Chapman.

