The benefits of students learning in outdoor classrooms go far beyond reducing risks of COVID
We at Environmental Education of New Mexico (EENM) and the Wild Friends program couldn’t agree more with the words of outgoing Public Education Department Secretary Ryan Stewart about the need for outdoor classrooms (Journal Aug. 23). The necessity of outdoor learning has never been more evident, and outdoor classrooms provide a bipartisan, common-sense solution to support healthier kids, schools and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.www.abqjournal.com
Comments / 0