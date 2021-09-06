CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Seager's double keys 11th inning rally, Mariners top D-backs

 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) -- Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift the Seattle Mariners over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep. The Mariners are on a five-game winning streak and continued to make up ground in the AL...

