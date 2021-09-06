CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Zverev wins 15th straight, into US Open quarters

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Alexander Zverev is into the U.S. Open quarterfinals with his 15th straight victory. The No. 4 seed from Germany beat 13th-seeded Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7). Zverev started his winning streak at the Olympics,...

Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I don't know if I'm going to play...'

Novak Djokovic saw the chance of completing the Grand Slam fade away on Sunday night, clearly yielding to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final. A triple 6-4 sentenced the Serbian to the most painful defeat of his entire career, just as the banner the finish line was only a few pedal strokes.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Raducanu, 18, 1st qualifier in US Open semis; Zverev wins

NEW YORK — When Emma Raducanu got to Flushing Meadows to try to win her way through qualifying and earn what would be a berth in her second Grand Slam tournament, she was not planning on a particularly long stay. Look at her now, two weeks into this adventure: The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
audacy.com

The Latest: Olympic champ Zverev returns to US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev has made it back to the U.S. Open semifinals a year after finishing as the runner-up at the hard-court Grand Slam tournament. The 24-year-old from Germany saved a set point...
TENNIS
newschain

Alexander Zverev breezes into US Open semi-finals

Alexander Zverev cruised into the US Open semi-finals with a straight-sets win against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris. Fourth seed Zverev was untroubled after clinching a tight first-set tie-break and edged closer to a second successive final appearance at Flushing Meadows by defeating Harris 7-6 (6) 6-3 6-4 in two hours and eight minutes.
TENNIS
semoball.com

The Latest: Zverev takes first set from Djokovic at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Alexander Zverev has won the first set against Novak Djokovic, who will have to come from behind for a fourth straight match at the U.S. Open. Zverev took the lead when Djokovic double-faulted in the...
TENNIS
BBC

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic & Alexander Zverev coast to wins in New York

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a calendar Grand Slam by reaching the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Alexander Zverev keeps winning feeling going at US Open

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 15 matches with a straight-sets victory over Jannik Sinner to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.At 20, Sinner has been usurped as the young gun of men’s tennis by Carlos Alcaraz but great things are expected of the Italian and he tested Zverev without being able to take his chances.Sinner fought back from a break down in the third set and held set point in the tie-break only to miss a routine forehand, and he paid a heavy price, with Zverev triumphing 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7).Make that 1️⃣5️⃣ straight wins...
TENNIS
theScore

Djokovic 1 win from history after beating Zverev at US Open

Novak Djokovic still has his Grand Slam chance. Pushed to a fifth set by Alexander Zverev, the top-seeded Djokovic won it 6-2 to advance to Sunday's U.S. Open final. Djokovic will play No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, with a victory making him the first man to win all four major tournaments in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.
TENNIS
WTOP

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic’s bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it’s Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic’s quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men’s semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men’s player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men’s doubles final and the women’s doubles semifinals are also on Friday’s schedule.
TENNIS
ESPN

Alexander Zverev rides 16-match winning streak into US Open semifinals

NEW YORK -- Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev has made it back to the US Open semifinals a year after finishing as the runner-up at the hard-court Grand Slam tournament. The 24-year-old from Germany saved a set point in the opener and wound up beating unseeded Lloyd Harris 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.
TENNIS
BBC

Listen: US Open quarter-final - Zverev v Harris

Well, after that wonderful victory for 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu it is time to park our live text coverage for the evening, but you can stick around and listen to Alexander Zverev against Lloyd Harris in the men's quarter-finals on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. And if you...
TENNIS
centralrecorder.com

Novak Djokovic Breaks Down After Recent Downfall With US Open

Novak Djokovic wept in the final set against Daniil Medvedev, his US Open loss that ended his historic Grand Slam bid. Djokovic, 34 was trying to be the sixth man in tennis history with a calendar sweep at the majors. He also wanted to win an all-time record 21st Men’s title.
TENNIS
Union Democrat

Daniil Medvedev wins U.S. Open title, thwarting Novak Djokovic's bid at history

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic's attempt to win a calendar Grand Slam was stopped Sunday by Daniil Medvedev, a lanky, 25-year-old Russian who showed no fear in dominating the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion in a shockingly short U.S. Open final. Medvedev became a first-time Grand Slam event champion with...
TENNIS
uncrazed.com

Novak Djokovic Relieved After Grand Slam Loss

Novak Djokovic looked to achieve his first ever calendar-year Grand Slam title at the US Open against Daniil Medvedev. The 20-time grand slam champion was one win away from overtaking Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However it wasn’t meant to be win Medvedev beating Djokovic to win his first Grand Slam title.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'We saw what was going on inside Novak Djokovic', says Top 10

Novak Djokovic stopped one step away from the finish line, physically and mentally emptied in front of the enormous weight of history. The world number 1 fell sharply to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final, failing to become the second man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams in the same year.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic will win more Majors'

Roger Federer had stood as the player with most Major titles since 2009, keeping the record for 11 years until Rafael Nadal caught him in Paris last year. Roger's final pushes at Majors came in 2017 and 2018 when he claimed three out of five Majors between two Australian Opens, increasing his tally to 20 and hoping to stay in front of Djokovic and Nadal.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Daniil Medvedev: I was scared of Novak Djokovic

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev admitted he was scared of Novak Djokovic and felt the nerves toward the end of the US Open final. Medvedev, seeded at No. 2, blew one of his third-set breaks but served out for the match in the 10th game of the set to claim a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win.
TENNIS

